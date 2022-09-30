The series with Don Cheadle will finally be a movie

Kevin Feig I speak of Armor Wars for the first time in late 2020. This series was aligned with an upcoming one, iron heartwhen investigating Tony Stark’s heritage as Iron Man within the MCU, absent since Avengers: Endgame. And it is that, while iron heart erected an heiress to his armor (Riri Williams, who played by Dominic Thorne will debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever East November 11th), Armor Wars wants to examine the consequences of someone stealing Stark’s technology, as dealt with in late 1980s comics developed by David Michelinie Y Bob Layton. The only thing we knew about that series, then, was that it would star Don Cheadle.

Cheadle has played James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, Iron Man’s friend and confidant, since taking over from Terrence Howard for Iron Man 2. From this 12 years have passed putting themselves under the uniform of War Machine, and although Armor Wars would be his great television vehicle as the protagonist has already been seen, within the streamingin Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Rhodes would also reappear in Secret Invasion during the first half of 2023, but now there are some doubts as to when he could actually star Armor Wars. Not because the series has been canceled, but because the project has undergone a drastic change that could delay the premiere indefinitely.





as collected The Hollywood Reporter Armor Wars It is no longer a six-episode miniseries as Feige originally promised, but rather a movie intended for theaters. Its creators wanted to tell the story as well as possible, and they understood that a feature film fit what they were looking for. Thus Armor Wars remains in limbo, with no tentative release date, although it is known that Yasser Lester, a screenwriter hired for the series, will also be the screenwriter of the film while someone is looking to direct. This is a surprising move, but not exactly a novel one: Hawk Eyewith Jeremy Renner Y hailee steinfeldwas planned as a movie, and ended up being a series.

On the other hand, it is even encouraging that Marvel has made a decision of these characteristics, since a recurring criticism of the series that invade the streaming, thickening the continuity of the MCU, is that they are elongated films. Armor Wars he would have learned his lesson just in time, but who knows where he is on the calendar. It is possible that, within the great framework of the Infinity Saga, the film starring Cheadle will arrive within Phase 6, throughout 2025 and between films of avengers Y 4 fantastic.

