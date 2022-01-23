the series with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on WeWork

A global success, a start-up with one of the fastest growth in history, a listing value that reaches 47 billion dollars at some point. The story of the co-working giant WeWork is the parable of a success but above all the story of the insane rise and dramatic decline of a man, Adam Neumann, who thirsty for fame, power and money lost everything he had built in a very short time. . His story, and that of his wife Rebekah, already protagonists of a successful podcast, will now be told by an Apple TV series with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, entitled WeCrashed. Here is everything that is known to date.

Getty Images

What is it about WeCrashed

Adam Neumann was in his early thirties when, together with his friend Miguel McKelvey, he founded WeWork. The start-up, which offers co-working spaces in dilapidated buildings that it recovers, is an immediate success. Not even a few months go by, however, for Neumann to get the first crazy expenses, the out-of-control parties, the exaggerated purchases, and more. In a delusion of omnipotence, Neumann states that WeWork is a company capable of “raising the consciousness of the world” and that it plans to take it to Mars as well: his claims that he is looking for a way to live forever and to being at work to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Trump, they occupy the pages of newspapers questioning the credibility of the co-founder and of the project. Delusions of omnipotence aside, even the proposed business model is not convincing and so, ten years after its foundation, Neumann decides to resign from his role as CEO: in 2021, reports Forbes, WeWork is worth “only” 9 billion dollars compared to 47 which he had touched shortly before.

But why a series about a story that podcasts, documentaries and newspapers have already explained well? The difference lies in the presence of a female figure next to Neumann, who often remains in the background: she is Rebekah’s wife, explains Lee Eisenberg. “What distinguishes the series from other things of the same kind that we have already seen is that we see the whole story through the eyes of the couple. We see this cult of the personality within the context of the aizenda and in the evening we go home with them”, he told a Entertainment Weekly.

Getty Images

The cast of Apple TV’s WeCrashed series

Based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” the eight-episode Apple TV series is co-signed by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. In the role of the protagonists of the story, or the spouses Adam (former CEO of WeWork and co-founder of the start-up) and Rebekah Neumann, there will be Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) and America Ferrera (Ugly Betty).

When does the WeCrashed TV series come out in Italy?

The TV series on the history of WeWork, that is WeCrashed starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, will be available in streaming between March and April. The first three episodes will be visible on Apple TV from March 18, 2022, while the remainder will be released one a week for the following five, from the same platform.

Where to see the WeCrashed TV series in Italy?

The WeCrashed TV series will be available in streaming in Italy and around the world exclusively on Apple TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io