the series with Jeremy Renner is renewed for a second season!

Fans have been quite disappointed by Hawkeye’s failure to renew for a second season, which now seems very unlikely, but apparently Jeremy Renner will be back on our screens soon. Of course, not as Clint Barton, but as Mike McLusky. The Paramount + series Mayor of Kingstown has in fact been renewed for a season 2.

The Paramount page gave the official news, and Renner’s post on the subject was not long in coming: “Are you ready? What do you think?” the actor asked followers about him, saying he was excited about the show’s return.

The renewal is certainly not a surprise, considering that the series created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon it is the network’s second most-watched original product after 1883, Yellowstone prequel show. So Sheridan’s universe is expanding more and more, and in addition to the series already mentioned, it also counts Kansas City with Sylvester Stallone, Bass Reeves, Land Man and Lioness. It will certainly be a challenging future for him.

As we know Mayor of Kingstown follows the mighty McLusky family, very influential in the small town of Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show focuses on issues such as systemic racism, corruption and inequality, in a continuous attempt to bring justice to a place that does not know its meaning.

If you haven’t seen it yet and are curious to know more, here is the trailer for the first season of Mayor of Kingstown. Meanwhile we await news on the next season.