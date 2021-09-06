the series with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Matilda De Angelis on Tv8

The miniseries event “The Undoing – The Untold Truths” arrives for the first time in the clear on TV8, from Tuesday 7 September with a double episode. Nicole Kidman is the protagonist of a thriller, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, which constantly mixes truth and lies. Also in the cast are Hugh Grant and Matilda De Angelis.

Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Matilda De Angelis in the clear on Tv8. The occasion is tempting: for the first time on generalist TV, the event series The Undoing, which made us talk so much last January. After filming, Nicole Kidman confessed to having had mental and physical problems due to the complexity of the role. Matilda De Angelis took the stage, even with her nudity, thanks to a Luciferian but at the same time extremely fragile character. She is the victim, Hugh Grant is instead the alleged killer in a continuous game of references, where it becomes impossible to understand what is true and what is false.

The plot of The Undoing

Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) leads a practically perfect life in Manhattan. An established psychotherapist, she lives in a beautiful house and has a wonderful family consisting of her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and Henry (Noah Jupe), their 12-year-old son who attends an elite private school on the Upper East Side. But suddenly an abyss opens in the woman’s life: a violent death, a husband who disappears into thin air. Faced with a chain of terrible revelations, Grace realizes that she may not know her husband at all. She, who usually advises women to listen to their instincts even when she says things they don’t want to hear, realizes that she may not have listened to her own advice. Written by David E. Kelley, directed by Academy Award winner Susanne Bier, The Undoing also stars Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe And Édgar Ramirez.

The series is based on the novel

The Undoing returns to Tv8 from 7 September, every Tuesday in prime time with a double episode. It is based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz “You Should Have Known” – literary case of 2014, published in Italy on January 19 in bookstores thanks to PIEMME in a tie-in edition with the new title “The Undoing – The unspoken truths” .