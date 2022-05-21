the series with Selena Gomez returns for a season 2 on Disney +

Season 1 of the comedy and true crime series from Disney+ left us on a cliffhanger and it’s time to have our questions answered.

What awaits us for the second season

We left Mabel, Charles and Oliver as they were framed for the murder of the chairman of their building’s board of directors, Bunny Folger. Season 1 told the story of the three neighbors who were in the same elevator as Tim Kono before he was killed. To find the culprit, they had then allied and had at the same time started recording a podcast on this unsolved criminal case. We therefore expect to find the trio, this time involved in the murder of a neighbor.

New cast members

Cara Delevingne joins the cast as Alice, a hip art gallery owner who introduces Mabel to another side of her identity. We can also see it in the trailer released a few days ago. Amy Schumer will also be there and she will play herself, in a version “ slightly unbearable who will want to adapt the podcast for the big screen. Problem: she wants to be the star. The legend, Shirley MacLaine (Tendres Passions), will play the mother of recently murdered resident Bunny.

The second season will premiere on June 28 on Disney+. It is not yet known whether all episodes will be released at once or once a week. Several teasers are already announcing a second season rich in twists and turns.