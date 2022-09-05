the series with which I have forgotten that Jamie Dornan was the protagonist of ‘Fifty shades of Grey’

There are roles that change the lives of the actors who play them. titanica for example, it launched Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet to stardom (check out this visual challenge to see if you caught a crucial detail of the movie ). Or Jennifer Lawrence, who she found in The Hunger Games the door he needed to win an Oscar.

But there are also papers that condemn, such as the case of Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have been fighting for years to remove their sanbenito for their role in that trilogy (of which Johnson has confessed that it was a psychotic shoot ), and after so many years it seems that they have finally succeeded.

She has amazed us with her latest indie film (don’t miss this gem that is hidden in Apple TV + ), and he finally got rid of Mr. Gray with the wonderful Belfast and with the series of the week that we bring you today. The Turiston HBO Maxis just what I needed to completely forget that Jamie Dornan was the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The Turistwith Jamie Dornan on HBO Max

Jamie Dornan is the absolute protagonist of this story centered on a man who, after an accident after being chased on the highway by a tanker truck, wakes up in the hospital without knowing who he is. And you really don’t need anything else to get hooked, just watch the trailer.

The best of this miniseries that you can enjoy in hbo max while you wait for the new chapter of the house of the dragon (yes, around here we are also very living room with the great prequel Game of Thrones), is that Jamie Dornan has ceased to be a pretty face to become an established actor and wonderful that shines in this action thriller in which absolutely nothing is what it seems.





If high intensity is what you are looking for, this series is just what you have to watch. Reveals reality from the point of view of the protagonist who appears as us, completely blank and without knowing what has happened. And as he discovers it, so do we.

Along with a spectacular Dornan we find Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades among others in this miniseries that is already a demonstration that Jamie Dornan is much more than an expert in bdsm . Bye bye Mr. Gray.

Subscribe to HBO Max for a year for 69.99 euros and pay for 8 months instead of 12

Note: some of the links in this article are affiliates and can bring a benefit to Trendencias.