The serious accusations of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in the game this season at Manchester United and is reportedly unhappy with manager Erik Ten Hag’s methods.

We still don’t know what the situation is with Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United. The Red Devils started the season with a disappointing loss to Brighton and humiliation at Brentford, prompting the Dutch manager to stray slightly from his idealistic possession-based football to a somewhat more direct approach.

This subtle change has allowed United to improve their situation and to string together four Premier League victories in a row, including impressive home victories against Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal. However, the second defeat of the season against local rivals Manchester City has reignited debate over whether the Reds are, in fact, on the right track. And, according to the Times, one of the main skeptics is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, of course, has many reasons to be unhappy. He has started just one Premier League game this season, the 4-0 loss to Brentford. He has played 207 minutes out of a possible 630 in the league. He scored just one goal in nine appearances in all competitions, a penalty against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Manchester United: The heavy reproaches of Cristiano Ronaldo

The ever-diplomatic Ten Hag tried to downplay this background, insisting in his last press conference that “he’s bored when he’s not playing. But he is training well, he is in a good mood, he is motivated and he is giving his best, which is what we expect from him”. Kind words from the manager but it seems Ronaldo is less complimentary, believing that Ten Hag’s training and playing style, despite recent tweaks, may have worked very well at Ajax but are not the way forward for United, as the heavy defeats against Brentford and City prove.