The serious incident in which a Bolsonaro ally threw grenades at the police and left 2 injured

A police vehicle with a broken windshield had to be towed away after the incident on Sunday.

A police vehicle with a broken windshield had to be towed away after the incident on Sunday.

Members of the Brazilian Federal Police were attacked with rifles and grenades this Sunday, when they were carrying out the arrest warrant against former deputy Roberto Jefferson at his home in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the south of the country.

“I’m not going to turn myself in because it seems absurd to me. Enough, I’m tired of being a victim of arbitrariness,” said the former deputy in a video recorded by himself during the police operation.

After resisting arrest for hours, Roberto Jefferson, who is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, ended up turning himself in.

Karina Oliveira, a police agent, and deputy Marcelo Vilella were injured after Jefferson will launch grenades to avoid capture.

