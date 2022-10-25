The serious incident in which a Bolsonaro ally threw grenades at the police and left 2 injured

Drafting

BBC News World

24 October 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, A police vehicle with a broken windshield had to be towed away after the incident on Sunday.

Members of the Brazilian Federal Police were attacked with rifles and grenades this Sunday, when they were carrying out the arrest warrant against former deputy Roberto Jefferson at his home in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the south of the country.

“I’m not going to turn myself in because it seems absurd to me. Enough, I’m tired of being a victim of arbitrariness,” said the former deputy in a video recorded by himself during the police operation.

After resisting arrest for hours, Roberto Jefferson, who is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, ended up turning himself in.

Karina Oliveira, a police agent, and deputy Marcelo Vilella were injured after Jefferson will launch grenades to avoid capture.

President Jair Bolsonaro ordered Justice Minister Anderson Torres to travel to Rio de Janeiro to put an end to the crisis and assured that those who shot at police should be arrested.

In the attack, Jefferson, a former leader of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) political party, also fired several shots with a rifle and shattered the windshield of a police vehicle.

“Carmen Lucifer”

Jefferson had been placed under house arrest for insulting and threatening the president of the Brazilian Supreme Court, Cármen Lucía.

But Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest after the politician violated the conditions of his house arrest, which stipulated that Jefferson not post anything online.

However, on Saturday he recorded a video referring to the minister as “Carmen Lucifer” and comparing her to “prostitutes“.

image source, Agency Brazil Caption, Former Deputy Roberto Jefferson.

Re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro “repudiated” Jefferson’s statements against Minister Carmen Lúcia and criticized her armed response against police officers.

He then posted a video on social media in which he tried to “criminal“to his political ally.

“We never saw such an aberration”

“Roberto Jefferson has just been arrested. The treatment given to anyone who shoots a police officer is that of a criminal. I offer my solidarity to the police officers injured in the episode,” he said.

For his part, the opposition candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declared that Jefferson’s reaction “is not appropriate behavior, it is not normal behavior.”

“That never happened in Brazilian politics. We compete in so many elections, we never saw such an aberrationsuch an offense, such stupidity that this citizen, who is my opponent, has established in the country,” Lula da Silva said.

A few days before the second round of the presidential elections next Sunday, between Bolsonaro and the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, political tensions in Brazil continue to rise.

Lula is still considered the favorite to win the race, but Bolsonaro’s camp says he can win re-election.