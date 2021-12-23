The serious mistake not to make on the checking account at Christmas

The handling of cash money it is subject to increasingly strict controls by the Revenue Agency, also because it is only by verifying each operation that one can try to counter the phenomenon, very widespread in Italy, of tax evasion. In this period of Christmas holidays the ties of the tax authorities have become even tighter, in particular because on this occasion we exceed with gifts which, often, involve sums of money. Moving money with a light heart, however, can be a dangerous exercise; if you make mistakes you can run into heavy penalties from theRevenue Agency. How, then, to avoid nasty surprises?

Cash movements: the risks

Everyone is aware of the fact that when you move large sums of money you expose yourself to the risk of strict controls by the Tax. Usually it is not withdrawals from current accounts or postal books that end up under the magnifying glass, since you are in a position to take any sum, but payments of cash into your bank or donations to other non-personal accounts. There is a recurring case of parents, grandparents or relatives who, not only at Christmas, give sums of money to their loved ones. If this money was not reported in the tax declaration, in the event of an audit, you could be accused of tax fraud.

What to do to avoid problems

It is clear that if the money comes from one donation or from a compensation for damages you are not committing an offense, but you have to prove where the money comes from. There is, therefore, this burden on the taxpayer, who must communicate his position in writing to the tax authorities. The same thing must also be done in the case of a win at a contest, where taxation takes place already upstream. The lucky winner will only have the obligation to prove how he got hold of that money to avoid the checks and possible penalties of the Revenue Agency.