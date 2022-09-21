The serious mistake that passengers make with hand luggage and few notice, according to a stewardess

Frequent flyers always have tips they’ve learned from experience, from how to get the best seats and cheapest airline tickets, to some strategies for maximum comfort even if you choose economy. However, it is the airline crews and staff who know the real secrets, and from time to time they decide to reveal one about their special compartments or how to get a free premium seat change. On this occasion, a stewardess shared the big mistake passengers make when they store their luggage.

Many times, when buying the ticket to move a short distance, travelers prioritize the price before carrying extra luggage and decide not to check it. Others prefer to avoid wasting time arriving at their destination while they wait for their suitcase to come off the belt, while others avoid the inconvenience that the airline might tell them that their belongings were lost. In these cases, travelers choose to carry a personal bag and the hand luggage that accompanies them in the cabin.

However, there are many who select this alternative and the upper lockers of the plane end up full. A stewardess revealed the mistake that is made when accommodating suitcases, since airlines detected this trend and began to make larger compartments, but customers have not noticed the difference and have not changed the way they stack their belongings.

Heather Poole, a flight attendant and writer, was quoted by Travel + Leisure as saying: “If you’re lucky enough to find yourself on a plane with the newest, tallest containers, you can put them wheels-first, but on one side.”

Another tip from flight professionals is not to wrap bags in plastic. Photo: Unsplash



United Airlines confirmed that it has changed the shape of the lockers and this means there is more space available for others to add their bags. In a TikTok video that went viral last year, the American company showed its followers the correct way to make the most of the space. Like Heather, instead of laying the suitcase flat, he advised himself to turn it on its side.

For her part, Susannah Carr, a stewardess for a major US airline, told The Wall Street Journal that there was a learning curve, especially for infrequent travelers. They trust regular flyers to set the standard for other passengers to do the same.

However, the stewardess assured that she receives funny looks when she turns the suitcases on their side, because the passengers always claim that the compartment door will not close.

Another additional detail about hand luggage is that bags or jackets should not go in that place, but are placed under the seat.

In the event that you do prefer to check your luggage, another airline worker said that it should never be wrapped in plastic, because the one offered at airports can cause suitcases and boxes to get stuck on conveyor belts.

Why do you choose hand luggage?

The Wall Street Journal assured that this change was motivated because the main airlines of the United States realized that travelers opt for carry-on luggage, so they increased the size of the area to accommodate it. In the case of American Airlines, they cited, the checked baggage decreased by 30% since the larger containers were installed in 80% of the planes.