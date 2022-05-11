The seriousness of Ja Morant’s injury was confirmed

After missing Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the severity of Ja Morant’s injury was confirmed. Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors, near the Conference Finals!

fans of memphis grizzlies They lit the candles and were waiting Ja Morant recover from the injury that took him out of Game 4 against Golden State Warriors, but the severity of the point guard’s injury was confirmed, and Stephen Curry is getting closer to the Western Conference Finals.

In the Warriors’ resounding 142-112 point victory in Game 3 against the Grizzlies of the NBA Playoffs, Morant was unable to finish the game due to a controversial action by Jordan Poole on Ja’s right knee. The concern for the Most Improved Player of 2022 began.

Although former players of the NBA as Charles Barkley claimed that they had kissed him harder than Poole’s action against Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies was in charge of confirming the severity of the point guard’s injury.

Morant broke his silence after the injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors and, despite did not attack Stephen Curry’s partner who injured him again, if he published a message that implied that something serious had happened to his right knee.

Warriors, close to the Finals: The seriousness of Morant’s injury in Grizzlies was confirmed

As reported by the official Memphis Grizzlies communications account, Ja Morant underwent an MRI that showed the severity of his injury. The NBA star has a bruise on the bone of his right knee and is in doubt for the remainder of the 2022 Playoffs. With Game 5 (Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET) just around the corner and the series 3-1 in favor of the Dubs, this news brings Stephen Curry and company ever closer to the Western Conference Finals.