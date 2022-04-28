The seriousness of the injury of a Warriors star was confirmed

In the run-up to Game 5 of the NBA 2022 Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, the severity of the injury to a Golden State Warriors star was confirmed. Hard blow for Stephen Curry!

Golden State Warriors stepped steadily into the 2022 NBA Playoffs and with the big news that he had most of his star players available, saved by James Wiseman, they left no doubt in the first three games of the first round against the Denver Nuggets. However, there was a loss and another unexpected novelty heading into Game 5: one of the stars of the team is injured. heavy blow to Stephen Curry!

With Nikola Jockic As the primary offensive weapon in the paint, the Warriors have found themselves short on players to defend the Nuggets star. Draymond Green has defended the reigning NBA MVP the longest, but in Game 4 he fouled out of the game. That’s where the Golden State star who was injured came in to help.

Andrew Iguodala He was limited to playing 31 games in the regular season due to injuries and, despite barely averaging 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, the experience of the three-time champion with the Golden State Warriors is more than necessary in Playoffs.

After recording four assists, two rebounds and a block in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Iguodala missed Game 2 and returned for Games 3 and 4, but will be absent in the fifth duel, Wednesday, April 27 at 22:00 ET, because the seriousness of his injury was confirmed.

Seriousness of Andre Iguodala’s injury confirmed at Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala was ruled out for Game 5 Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Playoffs 2022 by a cervical injury that, due to its gravity, will leave him at least a week out of the NBA Postseason until it is revalued. heavy blow to Stephen Curry because the champion with the Dubs misses the rest of the first round series and the beginning of the second phase if the San Francisco team qualifies.