the service to top up the card from other accounts

Let’s see how the new Postepay Open service works thanks to which we can perform an action that was previously forbidden. Here’s how it works

It’s on its way Postepay Open, the new service from Italian post which allows you to optimize the use of your own Postepay. This is something never seen before, which can help people who have the famous one not a little yellow prepaid card.

For Postepay means the nominative one associated with a tax code visible and manageable inPostepay application. On the other hand, those that can be associated with companies or VAT number.

Postepay Open: how to top up the Postepay card from other accounts

In practice, with the introduction of this novelty you can recharge your own Postepay using current accounts that you have with others banks. In order to take advantage of Postepay Open you need to download thePostepay app by logging in with your credentials and clicking on the “top up from other accounts” button.

The alternative is to click on the “manage Postepay Open. Both buttons are located on the home page of the application. It is then necessary to sign the contract in order to use the service.

At this moment the authorized banks are Intesa San Paolo, Unicredit, Fineco, Banco BPM, N26 and Monte Paschi di Siena. Banca Sella, BPER, Revolut and ING are also part of the list. The list, however, is constantly updated and in a short time others could also be added banking institutions.

You can reload the Postepay card from your current account through a standard bank transfer or an instant one. Important to have one advanced electronic signature to activate the service. At the end of the first recharge, you will be able to monitor and view the list of movements of your accounts when you want.

Going into the specifics of the procedure to follow to access the service and take advantage of Postepay Open, you will have to choose one Postepay card that you have headed. Then you will have to enter the data of the operation and in the section where you choose the payment instruments you will have to necessarily opt for “Add payment instrument”.

The next step is to select the name of the bank where you have the Bank account (also jointly) and confirm consent to display the information. The cards that can be reloaded with this method are those Standard and Evolution.