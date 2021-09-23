the set of an untitled film

The magic of cinema is also this: to see Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington together on the set for a film about which practically nothing is known to date.

For the moment we can tell you that it is definitely the new film written and directed by David O. Russell, acclaimed director of de Bright side And American Hustle, ready to return to work six years after the last feature film, Joy. And that, in addition to the three stars mentioned in the opening, the cast is one of the most impressive in recent years and will also include the presence of Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola!

Among the information available to us, we can report that the film was supposed to start production in April 2020 before the pandemic caused filming to stop, and construction finally began last month. The title or plot is unknown, but the first photos you find below – although the images don’t reveal much – suggest that the film could be a costume drama set in the early 20th century: from the clothes and hairstyles, the set would seem to recreate the era of prohibition.

Of course we will keep you informed.

Recall that Christian Bale will also be engaged on the set of Thor: Love & Thunder.