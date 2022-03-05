The settlement that Rayados paid to Javier Aguirre when he fired him from the team

Javier Aguirre

March 04, 2022 4:15 p.m.

Javier Aguirre’s bad season with the Rayados de Monterrey came to an end last Saturday. Monterrey released Vasco a few hours after the loss to Atlético San Luis and their press conference at the end of the game. That would force the Rayados to pay him a large settlement amount.

Javier Aguirre had a contract with ‘La Pandilla del Monterrey’ until the end of the following Apertura 2022 tournament, however, after the poor results in previous tournaments and in the FIFA Club World Cup as well as the clear displeasure of the fans, Rayados said no more and fired his coach.

The Mexican coach managed 52 games with Rayados with 22 wins, 17 draws and 13 losses. The only important achievement that he achieved with Rayados is the Concacaf championship on October 28 of last year against America, although in the Liga MX he reached the Liguilla stages, however he was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

How much did they give you as a settlement?

According to SDP Noticias, Javier Aguirre’s settlement was a total of 40 million, since Vasco had a contract with Monterrey until December of this year, which was not fulfilled since most of the objectives were not achieved with a squad vast and competitive as Monterrey is

