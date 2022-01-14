The Settlers is the return of a great classic … Maybe too classic

The series of The Settlers had sadly ended up in the lost property basket, the victim of a few too many cancellations, some not too exciting last chapters and a collector who added very little to the history of the branded management system Ubisoft.

Platform: PC Gender: management Exit date: March 17, 2022 Developer: Ubisoft Dusseldorf Distributor: Ubisoft

Despite this constantly descending parable, at every slightest announcement the fans responded present, eager to return to build a new colony to the sound of beaten roads, hoarded resources and increasingly advanced production chains.

A light at the end of the tunnel

After a long silence and yet another second thought, it seems that this is the right time and, without even too much notice, The Settlers is ready to make its unexpected appearance on March 17th. Let’s all the beggars in the world, our tough gamer skin has seen far too many, but after a quick presentation held online, the announcement of a beta version and a proven one made available to us, we can say we are confident about the future of the historic saga born in 1993.

Perhaps we are running a little too much and it is nostalgia that speaks, because the reality of the facts is less idyllic than we would have hoped for and, after having spent a handful of hours in the company of our dear settlers, the notebook has marked some notes too red.

A tribute to oneself

The Settlers, the essence of this latest iteration lies in the title given by Ubisoft. No number, no subtitle and no ending: a clear return to the origins.

As mentioned at the beginning, the trajectory of the series began to lean on a dangerous slope precisely with the last chapters, accused – perhaps even unfairly – of having distorted the roots of this management system, suspended halfway between a greater focus on the war and strategic component. – as The Settlers V: Legacy of Kings – and a rediscovered attention on the economic aspects, to the point of leading to slower micro-management – as for The Settlers 7: The Road to the Kingdom.

Like going home

With a nearing publication date, perhaps we could have expected some additional information and more meat on the fire, but even with only the tutorial made available and with a quick game useful to better understand some of the game mechanics, you can easily guess the purpose of this new The Settlers.

Since the first launch of this provisional version, we immediately felt at home, greeted by the classic colorful and light-hearted tones typical of the series, with a fantasy style capable of not taking itself too seriously. In short, while not making you cry for a miracle, you can not help but spend good words on the artistic component adopted by the German division of Ubisoft, only the first of the references to the glorious splendor of the series.

A quick review

As mentioned above, this beta was nothing more than a quick taste, a face to face that had its natural start with the tutorial. With hindsight we could have spared this introduction as well, since every fan of the saga will find all the various components of the gameplay he was fond of exactly where he had left them.

For those four people who are unfamiliar with one of the pillars of PC gaming, we are talking about a decidedly traditional management, a colonial simulator based above all on the economic component, where to give life to production chains that, starting from the raw materials made available by the map, come to support an increasingly large and demanding population.

It’s always nice to have a tidy village

Once we regained confidence with the basic commands and learned the differences between the different types of units made available, we thoroughly studied what this preview made available through the quick game.

The first important choice fell on the faction selection, that is the Elari – an industrious civilization all handicrafts and farms – and the Maru – a population connected with nature and with a peaceful disposition – while the Jorn clan, designed especially for those who love war, will be unlocked only at the moment of the final launch .

Unfortunately, to the test of the facts, both factions available, however, proved to be far too similar between them, with an almost identical list of buildings and with few variations as regards the units and their way of behaving on the playing field.

Direct but effective

Actually, this one feeling like you’ve already seen a lot – hopefully not all – in a short time it returned with force in every click spent building carpentry, farms or bakeries to make bread.

The game mode certainly did not help, also due to only two maps to try and on which to expand your faction, which did not really shine in terms of breadth or points of interest to discover. In any case, as the traditionalists of the genre know, the new city begins to take shape around the warehouse, to be connected with roads – yes, to be traced by hand in this chapter – orders that lead to the areas of extraction of stone and timber, indispensable material for placing all other constructions.

There will always be a time for war

Once the necessary materials have been accumulated, the sawmill begins to appear along the map, useful for having the boards, the cultivated fields, from which to extract the wheat to be sent to the mill which, in turn, produces the flour necessary for bread. . Through a comfortable and intuitive selection menu, we were thus able to observe all the production chains but, as we have previously put pen to paper, it was not certain the abundance that surprised us.

The economic system of The Settlers in fact it seemed too simplified, with few avenues to explore and very few challenges to face in order to sufficiently sustain their civilization.

On the one hand this choice could bring a new slice of newbies closer, but on the other hand it could turn out to be a half misstep in the face of a decidedly well-stocked competition, among which the names of indie competitors emerge such as the excellent Foundation and titles developed by Ubisoft itself, one above all Year 1800, excellence when it comes to city management.

Looking to the future with confidence, we are confident in the campaigns dedicated to the three factions which, according to what was announced during the short presentation, will have a strong focus on the narrative side and also promise to create interesting ideas from the aspect of the various missions, with different objectives. and stimulants.

The map hides several secrets

A small world in constant motion

While it was reasonable to expect something more from this test, of The Settlers, however, we greatly appreciated its moving diorama component. Seeing all those little workers moving autonomously between the various workstations, directing the engineers themselves to construct the various buildings and watching their city expand house after house has that therapeutic “cozy game” effect that should never be underestimated.

At least until the new invasion of the enemy faction. Unlike common peons, military units must be managed as in a classic RTS but, even in this case, the attacks and defenses turned out to be decidedly light and with little complexity, with a UI that certainly does not help to keep an eye on the life points and the few special abilities.

A judgment yet to be defined

There are just over two months before the final publication of The Settlers and, after several postponements and cancellations, this alone is certainly good news.

However, the first confrontation with the new Ubisoft creature has left us quite lukewarm, everything is exactly there in its place, you can fully breathe the atmosphere that so many fortunes have guaranteed to this classic, but after so many years of silence we wonder if this is not too conservative an approach.