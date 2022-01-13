The Settlers, the proven reboot of a historical series

It is inevitable that some series get lost along the way over the years. After the initial enthusiasm and consolidation, the expansion phase always comes, in which the only goal for the publishers, who then make it fall on the shoulders of the developers, becomes simply that of expanding the audience to excess. It is not difficult to imagine managers in suits in front of their graphic designers hoping to make a lot of money by putting the most popular features at the moment in classic and sedimented formulas with which they inevitably end up clashing. Usually such operations are disastrous and end up attracting very few new players, while alienating the old ones. Pretzels are good, but if you soak them in coffee they become disgusting (and they make coffee disgusting too). For this we were happy to try The Settlers closed beta and to discover how a different philosophy was chosen.

The Settlers building system is really simple and functional The Settlers presents itself with a truly colorful appearance, in line with the tones that the series has always been characterized by. The closed beta allowed us to try some of the tutorial and the skirmish mode, 1v1 and 2v2, offline and online, with only two of the three factions included in the final version selectable. The skirmish mode is very direct and leaves no room for many preambles: at the beginning you have a certain amount of resources with which you have to develop your faction as quickly as possible. No movies, no accompanying texts, no nothing. After all, all these trappings would be viewed negatively online, because they would weigh down the games. There single player campaigninstead, it will be accompanied by filmed sequences and a rich cast of characters, as promised by the development team. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to try or see it, apart from a short trailer. The idea that has been transmitted to us is that each of the factions will have independent characteristics, which will affect the gameplay, and will have its own mythology that somehow enriches the general story that we will find ourselves living, a log of wood and one rock at a time. But let’s get back to our skirmish. The Settlers is apparently a strategic one very classic, perfectly in line with the canons of the series. Indeed, to be honest, in some ways it seems to look more to historical episodes, let’s say to the first four, than to the most recent ones, considered by many to be more disappointing. The development team spoke of The Settlers III and IV as reference points for the economic system, but playing with them for a few hours it became clear that the second thoughts compared to The Settlers: Rise of an Empire and The Settlers 7: The Road to the Kingdom, not to mention The Settlers Online, have been much deeper than their words would show. In short, after years in which Ubisoft Düsseldorf (ex-Blue Byte) has looked to the more casual market for some choices, with The Settlers it seems to want to take the path already taken by the French publisher with the Anno series, which with Anno 1800 has made peace. with the strategic audience.

Game mode The game modes of The Settlers will be three: the single player campaign, the Skirmish mode (which is discussed extensively in the article), 1v1, 2v2 and 4v4, and the so-called Onslaught mode, which should be similar to the skirmish mode (the maps will be the same) but in which you can set the parameters of the game, such as having fewer starting resources.

The basics The combat system looks complex enough to be enjoyable In total, the closed beta offers two maps, a smaller one for 1v1 matches and a larger one for 2v2 ones. In general they are structured to give each player the same amount of resources, placing the various sources of raw materials at a reasonable distance from each of the bases. As a genre, the first thing to do is to build buildings for the collection of essential goods, such as woodcutters’ huts, sawmills, farms and so on. Here we notice a really interesting choice for the gameplay. The world of The Settlers is fully 3D and viewed from above. However, the maps are divided into invisible hexagons, on which it is possible to place buildings, rotatable as needed, and to build roads. In this way, more orderly agglomerations are obtained and one is forced to study the territory better, in particular to calculate well the distances between buildings and resources, which are essential for having an efficient and fairly rapid growth. Our virtual little men will have to live somewhere Another interesting element concerns the game camera: the horizontal and vertical movements are free, as well as the zoom, while the rotations are bound to precise steps. The impression is that the developers wanted to favor the readability of everything else, with the final effect that strongly recalls the strategists of the past. Having to make a preliminary judgment, we can say that it actually seems to work very well, at least in the two maps we tested. It remains to be seen if it will be the same for those of the campaign, since they will certainly be more complex and varied in design (we are talking about three different biomes).

Build and fight As always, resources are essential The construction system it is quite simple. The only units that we are made to check directly are those of the engineers, who are in charge of putting up the buildings and building the roads, on our instructions. The inhabitants, on the other hand, are managed automatically and go to occupy the jobs created without the need for input from us. In terms of interface, The Settlers is very clear, with the construction menu placed at the bottom of the screen, flanked by a mini map on which points of interest are indicated, which should always be explored to find extra resources. At the top of the screen we can instead see, in order: the groups, which we can create by selecting some of the available units; population details and resource summary. Of course, there is no shortage of icons and indicators in the game area itself, useful for obtaining vital information without having to navigate summary screens, such as icons of inactive buildings. Some buildings have special functions Let’s say that the game does not shy away from complexity, but goes to great lengths to make as clear as possible what is happening on the screen and where we need to act to fix the problems, for example by building new roads or some building necessary to make others work. Even the combat system follows the same philosophy. The buildable units belong to very distinct macro categories, that is, they can be normal soldiers, they can be specialized in sieges or in defense. Army management skills can actually make a difference on the battlefield, where having more units than the enemy is not enough to automatically win. Indeed, if you do not take into account various factors, such as the presence of defensive towers, which take care of the allied units and bomb the enemy ones, or the need to create armies that can both attack and protect themselves from counter-offensives, the way is actually made. little. At the beginning it is necessary to study the conformation of the territory For example, sending siege units into disarray, without providing them with a sufficient supply to protect them from enemies, means wasting them. In general, the concepts that make up The Settlers’ combat system have already been seen in many other strategic ones, but here they seem to be done really well. Of course, the content of the Closed Beta was limited and we weren’t able to try some things, so it’s best not to risk making definitive judgments. However it is undeniable that what we got to play convinced us.

Microtransactions The developers have already confirmed that there will be some in The Settlers microtransactions, of a purely cosmetic nature. Then you can buy items for customization, which however will not affect the gameplay in any way. No word has been said about future DLCs, which we imagine to be expected.

Conclusions In skirmishes the objective is to eliminate the enemies What we found particularly successful is the way in which all aspects of the game have been amalgamated. The action never loses its focus, despite the many elements to consider and the many things to do, such as going out and exploring interesting sites to obtain additional resources. It seems that the latter will have different functions in the single player campaign, where they will not only represent deposits from which to draw, but will also have a narrative function, in the sense that they will actively witness the presence of ancient civilizations in the territories in which we want to settle. In concrete terms, we do not know how decisive they will be for the story told, but from what we understand their main function should be to make the scenario more interesting, both in terms of mythology and mere visual beauty. After all, a ruin always has its effect, especially if it is well done. However, these aspects struggle to emerge in skirmishes, in which the focus is more on efficiency than on the rest, so we will be able to tell you again in due course. The art style is a bit generic, but the game technically isn’t bad And from a technical point of view? What we can say is that, tested with a system equipped with a GeForce RTX 3070, The Settlers proved to be really fluid. It must be said that the closed beta is stuck on medium details, so we didn’t expect anything different. However the game objects are well modeled, despite the Artistic direction you look generic enough. Excellent animations of the inhabitants, which create lively and dynamic environments, pleasant to look at. It is true that the moments of pause to admire the graphics are very few, especially from the medium game onwards, so the taste of functionality that exudes from every detail does not bother too much and does not compromise the gaming experience, which seems have other strengths.

The Settlers seems to have taken the right direction to become a great strategic, at least according to what we have learned and tried. The general setting seems to work and the great clarity does not end up sacrificing the strategic and management complexity, which offers moments of good old-fashioned gameplay. Obviously, the campaign still has to be played and the contents have to be checked, but for now the promises are excellent.