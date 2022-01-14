The Settlers, we see the first official images – Nerd4.life

The Settlers, an artwork with three characters

Ubisoft has released the first images officers of The Settlers, to show a little the new incarnation of this well-known series of strategic, which has now almost thirty years on its shoulders. As already reported, the game will be launched on March 17, 2022 exclusively on PC, after at least one closed beta phase, which will take place between January 20 and 24, 2022.

Let’s see the images of The Settlers collected in a handy gallery:

The images show an overview of a well-developed city center, in which the central warehouse and various residential and production buildings are visible; an artwork with the characters of the three selectable factions; a ruin, that is, one of the places where he can go hunting for resources; our settlers in action while they produce; the start of a fight in a suggestive place; a general presentation artwork of the game.

For more information, please read our trial of The Settlers, based on the closed beta version. For those curious, these are the contents of the closed beta: