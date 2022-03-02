The seven board games that we recommend if you like Elden Ring and Dark Souls

If we’re not playing video gameyou will most likely find us playing table games, and although going out for some fresh air is fine, few things can beat a Sunday of popcorn and board games. Well, actually, yes, a vice to Elden Ring, but precisely that’s where it goes.

If you are also looking for a way to continue your addiction beyond the television, here is a collection of table games so you can enjoy the spirit Elden Ring and Dark Souls also in family. And be careful, there are even free options for all audiences.

The best board games for Elden Ring and Dark Souls fans

Gloomhaven

We start with a classic that has not stopped growing since its launch and is on everyone’s lips with the arrival of Jaws of the Lion an expansion of Gloomhaven that you can also play solo.

Beyond the fantasy roll and having become an essential board game, here the key is in the enemies, with attacks and patterns that you must learn to attack at the right time as if you were in the Middle Lands.

Gloomhaven 2nd Edition – Board Game in Spanish

mage-knight

A brutal mix of role-playing, deckbuilding, and board game where you fight against the forces of evil while exploring caves and dungeons. It leans more towards large-scale miniature battles, but it’s much simpler to play and its expansion-ridden universe is a place you really want to get lost in. The touch to souls It puts it that having to prepare for each fight requires a lot of strategy and planning.

Mage Knight: Definitive Edition (2nd Revised Edition) (Spanish)

Ghost Stories





If you’ve come this far looking for a game that puts you on the ropes, congratulations, you’ve found it. Ghost Stories It has little to do with aesthetics. souls, but it is one of the most challenging games you can face. Of course, just as difficult as surviving their ghosts is finding a copy through the usual channels. Try your luck at physical stores.

Magic Realm

Come on, let’s go with a gift for our pockets. A classic already disappeared that you will only find as a collector’s item or, if what you are interested in is enjoying it, from the hand of this revamped version from Magic Realm that you can print yourself to play at home.

The typical game in which you will have to face minions to grow your character before facing that boss capable of breaking your face in a matter of seconds.

Kingdom Death: Monster

Here is a strange case. It is a great game that you should already have and a formidable adaptation of the spirit souls in the format of board gamebut their Kickstarter was a success that ended with all the existing units and to have and get one is not exactly easy (nor cheap, which on the official website goes up to 420 euros).

A game in which you build your base, train your warrior, go on adventures, fight against a very difficult monster and, if you survive, return home with the necessary prizes to improve your base and repeat the cycle.

Bonus track: the official Dark Souls games

If in reality what you are looking for is something that resembles the Souls as much as possible, nothing better than going to the source, which in the form of board, card and role-playing games, have tried to transfer the essence of the franchise of Software.

You have the Bloodborne card game ( €35.79 ) and the Dark Souls role-playing book (they will be released in May), but it is best to approach the board game and the card game of Dark Souls. They are the most famous and the ones that have grown the most based on expansions.

Steamforge Games – Dark Souls SFGD001 Board Game (English Version)





Dark Souls The Card Game – Steamforge Games SFGDSTCG00 – Assorted Colors – Assorted Color/Model

