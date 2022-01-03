the seven chess lessons to win at work- Corriere.it

And if one day soon, the decisive question in a job interview were: “Do you play chess?”, With the risk that a negative answer could compromise an already secure recruitment? It is the opinion of many managers and personnel training experts that the knowledge of the game of chess gives valuable “skills” in the world of work, and that it is therefore useful to teach it to children for this reason too. One of the strongest supporters of this thesis is the former world champion Garry Kasparov, according to which the chess player’s ability to evaluate opportunities, anticipate the future and develop winning strategies can indicate by analogy the way forward in dealing with business problems.

The Italian Chess Federation The president of the Italian Chess Federation (Fsi), Luigi Maggi, director of a company operating in the consultancy and development of human resources, fully shares this point of view. In a six-handed study with the mathematician Ugo Merlone and the psychologist Giada Tonelli, he argues that “the richness and depth of chess theory can also be effectively proposed in the development of skills relating to decision-making and problem solving. The use of concepts such as, for example, the improvement of the coordination of the pieces, the initiative, the exploitation of dynamic or static advantages can fit very well in the logical approach of the problem solving process defined “rational model” ” .



Chess and teamwork Chess, according to Maggi and the other two authors, can also help in the field of management and management of work groups: it is about learning to manage one’s collaborators like the pieces on the chessboard: giving each one precise skills, letting them take care your field of action, knowing how to move them in the best way if necessary. “In fact, in carrying out his daily work, the manager must rely on” a principle of reality “, that of making the best use of the human resources entrusted to him to achieve increasingly challenging organizational objectives”. And chess, with its strategic thinking, teaches just that.

Mike Valdes-Fauli’s thesis A similar thesis comes from the United States and was published a few weeks ago in the Forbes magazine. To write is Mike Valdes-Fauli, CEO of Pinta, a company that deals with marketing for large industries, as well as an amateur player. In his opinion, the knowledge of chess is precious both for a manager, who must know how to manage the “pieces” at his disposal, beyond the metaphor of the staff assigned to him, and for the entrepreneur himself, when he has to make the strategic choices from which he can depend on luck, if not the very survival of your company.

The seven great lessons For Valdes-Fauli, chess teaches a manager seven great lessons. The first is the advantage of openness (“In business it is often decisive to make the first move”). The second is that the best offense is sometimes defense (“Patience and strategic thinking usually prevail over bluster and aggression. It is important to be confident but not impulsive”). The third: “Think a few moves later.” The fourth: “Use all your pieces” (“Different skills and different passions strengthen the ideas, organizational culture and results of a team”). «Managing a few pieces in an ending» teaches the fifth lesson: how to do well even with limited resources and few staff. The sixth is to know your opponents well, who are competitors in business. And finally the seventh and last: play with the whole board: (“Never get caught up in the daily minutiae, always look at the bigger picture. What are the market forces or long-term trends you need to be aware of?”).

The prudence of Paolo Fresco On the other hand, a great businessman with a passion for chess, Paolo Fresco, president of Fiat from 1998 to 2003, in an interview published in the book «The chessboard of the famous» by Anania Casale, republished in e-book by the publisher Algama, is much more cautious: «A manager cannot take the same risks as a chess player. In the management of a company you have serious responsibilities, towards shareholders and employees. But there are situations, even in the world of economics, in which the ability to take risks is rewarded. And it is in this cases that the mentality acquired with chess can be useful ». And speaking of risks, financial risk management cannot fail to come to mind.

Chess and finance Well, if chess skills can give excellent results in any field, there are those who argue that in at least one, they are particularly valuable; and it is that of financial investments. This is evidenced by a recent research on primary school students conducted by two Australian universities, Monash University and Deakin University: one group of boys was taught chess, another was not. It was then seen that the first group had developed a greater propensity to take risks and a better aptitude to calculate and carry out a precise cost-benefit analysis of their behaviors. A lesser aversion to the “good risk”, that is the well thought out and not imprudent one, is precisely the difference between an excellent investor, and a reckless one, or one too prudent to make their own money. Although the researchers argue that the ability to take risks and know how to calculate them is an excellent “asset” in many other fields of life, including the sentimental one. So, if your child feels inclined to chess, don’t miss this opportunity: maybe he won’t become the successor of the current one. world champion Magnus Carlsenbut one day he may perhaps get a better job thanks to his knowledge of pedestrians, horses and regions. Or at least he will learn to invest his money better.

