The Seven Deadly Sins Origin announced, is an open world Action RPG: here is the trailer!

Great publishing success of the manga world, the series by Nakaba Suzuki is ready to transform into a new videogame production. After the launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia and the subsequent The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross for mobile, it is now time to The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

Announced by Netmarblethe title will propose a completely unedited story, to be experienced in the shoes of multiple protagonists. Among the latter, the Seven Deadly Sins will obviously find space, from King to Ban, passing through Merlin and the protagonist Meliodas. Also present were the Holy Knights, Elizabeth and the inevitable Hawk. For the moment, however, no details have been released on what will be the synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

However, the development team confirmed a lot of other interesting information, including the fact that theAction RPG will propose a structure completely open world, in which a wide freedom of exploration will find space. This is demonstrated by the announcement trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Originwhich you can view directly at the opening of this news.

No details regarding the launch window, while the publication of the adventure is expected on PC, mobile devices and consoles. As for the latter, Netmarble has not yet specified the hardware involved in the debut of the Action RPG.