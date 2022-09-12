The seven exercises that will help you burn calories

After the summer, the extra kilos typical of the excesses of this period become apparent. Disordered eating and lack of exercise During these months of holidays and good weather, demand increases in September from people who want to recover the line.

However, it should be emphasized that you have to take it easy. Juan Ruiz López, a graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and a personal trainer, warns that no major change is achieved overnight. “If it were something easy, simple and fast, everyone would be fit and with a good physique.” Likewise, he emphasizes that it is not necessary to train every day, but to plan the week well: “If we train excessively and constantly suffer from excessive soreness that prevents us from leading a normal life, the probability of abandonment is greater.”

If we train excessively, we suffer excessive stiffness that prevent us from leading a normal life. John Ruiz LopezPersonal trainer

Therefore, we show you seven exercises to do in the gym or on the street that will help you lose calories and get back in shape:

strength training

According to Ruiz, his recommendation is to carry out strength training adapted to each one in order to increase muscle mass and thus speed up our metabolism. “Being faster, the consumption of calories at rest will be greater and, therefore, it will be easier for us to lose weight.” The expert advises combining it with high-intensity aerobic exercise such as HIIT (fast and intense bursts followed by short recovery periods).

Cardio

It is something basic. So much run What to walk either ride a bicycle They will help burn fat quickly. Depending on the intensity, you can burn up to 350 kilocalories in half an hour of exercise. To make it even more effective, it is recommended to do the activity first thing in the morning and on an empty stomach. If this is accompanied by a healthy breakfast, we will start the day on the right foot.

jump rope

A classic and effective exercise. can be burned 14 calories per minute and, in addition to helping us lose weight, it will improve our cardiovascular system and our coordination and agility. It is a perfect activity to tone arms and legs, strengthening both the upper and lower body.

burpees

It is a very complete exercise that measures anaerobic resistance and with which you work abdomen, back, chest, arms and legs. To perform them, start from a squatting position, with your hands on the ground and your head up. Then the legs are changed back and a chest push-up is performed. After that, we pick up our legs again as in the initial position and we jump up raising our arms. The exercise must be fluid and non-stop, so good coordination is essential. With this activity you can lose up to 400 kilocalories for six sets of 10 to 12 burpees.

skipping

It consists of making a race without moving from the site and at great speed, raising the knees. You can burn between 12 and 14 calories per minute. In addition, we will improve our running technique and coordination, we will strengthen the lower part of the body and we will increase the reactive capacity of the ankle.

To swim

Between 200 and 300 kilocalories in half an hour is what we can burn swimming. In addition to this, it is one of the most complete sports, since we will increase our lung and muscle capacity, as well as blood pressure. If we talk about styles, swimming front crawl, breaststroke and butterfly will burn more fat (between 600 and 700 kcal. in one hour) than backstroke (440).

Climbing stairs

Something simple and within the reach of all of what we already wrote in El Debate. This aerobic exercise allows us to work the leg muscles, burn fat and expend energy, thereby improving the heart rate and lung capacity. It is estimated that climbing stairs for 10 minutes is equivalent to doing 12 burpees.

a good diet

It is essential to accompany aerobic training with a good diet. As Juan Ruiz explains, losing weight is very simple and at the same time very complicated, “it’s a matter of mathematics, the calories that go in and the calories that go out.” Therefore, we must take into account the food we eat and monitor the number of kilocalories in them. “When exercising our caloric consumption will be higher, but If the calories we consume are higher than the calories we burn, we will never lose weight.».