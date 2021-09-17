The seven knights who flew (first episode). Continues

Stallone was guilty of making the most gaudy anti-communist film in the world.,… Rocky IV blockbuster…

Silvio Berlusconi television entrepreneur and former building builder “building for the subtle minds of the left” had 3 sins …

The first to be the rib and megaphone of the left enemy n1 Bettino Craxi “for the left Benito” …

According to having made money on TV where the brains of the official intelligentsia had failed

Third to have won AC Milan where many snobs had failed and pontificated ..

Then we add that he had closed the monopoly of state television “Tito’s ex Yugoslavia style” and put the hairy Rai nomenclature in crisis.

But his unforgivable sin so much as to fear an end for twenty years or in Hammamet was the entry into the political arena to make those who lose the enlightened ??? never understood !!!!

His entry into politics blew up the bank, he shuffled the cards of the fabulous machine that, with effort and guarantee of warnings, saw its eternal and interminable power from here to the final victory.

They have tried in every way by putting in place, on TV, newspapers, universities and every public place a one-way hate and discriminatory campaign …

They had managed to remove it forever with referee from the door of Palazzo Chigi but now the ghost of the entrance from the Quirinale window is feared …

The most bitter enemy the man who had united the Communists and Catholic anti-Communists by creating the hybrid of Catto-Communism must become the arbiter of Italy …

Today the film is “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, a 1975 masterpiece by Milos Forman born in Communist Czechoslovakia and their physical, cultural and mental repression was veiled in the film.

The film with a superb Jack Nicholson Oscar winner for best actor won another 4 statuettes .. and is a milestone in world cinema…

Today, for President Berlusconi, a psychiatric report is required !!!! but over time, instead of 4 knights to defeat the former knight, 7 national knights who had local proselytes from bar to web were put on the field

1) Knight: nice antiberlusconian … the good communist is the beauty of the family or of the left ..

He loves all the vices of the right and the 80s but he does it to introduce himself into the enemy because he will have to say who and how he was not faithful to the sacred creed of right ..

Do not be fooled into being a playful and professional handsome man because he knows how to be the meanest of knights also because he is stingy and penniless or he can be an excellent inquisitor and executioner …

In Berlusconi he sees all his flaws and failures, he hates him gracefully but prefers mockery ..

2) Lame Knight: the most radical chic even if he is not loved by anyone his hatred of Arcore is to be accepted in society even if no one wants him even his wife who treats him like a dog !!!

He wants to be an infiltrator but it is clear that he grew up on bread and an anti-enemy communist-left now radical … a true naive because he does not bring him anything about his being faithful and averse only an ephemeral consideration

3) The knight with honors: he is the most thoughtful and hesitates in front of the hanging because he would like all the swag not just the body ..

Perhaps he is not Berlusconian out of fear or defiance or the terror of ending up on the gallows but he moderately keeps his foot in three shoes … Hidden and silent lover.

4) The knight band leader: he likes power very much and does not give it up except for his children he considers himself the guardian of democracy and related business … for your good ..

The biggest damage of Berlusconi is that he has left it on his feet and has too many intrigues on the left to dive into the enemy’s pool ..

He uses the specter of democratic defeat and competence like a sword … the deluge in his victory not knowing that the chairs and armchairs are always possessed by his ass …. If he sings it and plays it but if Berlusconi calls … ..

5) The transformist ghost knight: as a communist he pretended to be a Christian Democrat or vice versa according to convenience .. he is always with the strongest with the lie of defending the weak … his hatred is fine but sincere enough to make rosaries or put against …

False as Judas does not get out of the box and Berlusconi has given him back the youth of when he broke cars or carried Madonnas around and made him make peace with his brother DC .. in the name of killing the enemy …

It has no themes and concepts, the only motto and mantra that Silvio sings it to him ..

6) Cheeky pissed knight: he has a perennial acidity of the stomach and the air of a preacher of misfortunes

He never laughs and if he laughs and a grin of pleasure in the pillowcase that many “pearls” believe in him and allow him to have lunch and go to parties …

He suffers for us while he eats caviar and drinks excellent sparkling wine but to beat Silvio it takes millions in his pocket.

Luckily Silvio is there otherwise he was out for a walk… antiberlusconian for work and a hefty salary.

7) Knight on a bicycle: a true dying of hunger and fame .. a chronic rude and blasphemer .. as he hears the name Berlusconi or associates becomes possessed and offends without education and restraint …

Being a voluntary outcast and chronic failure it is not clear his adversary and visceral and disproportionate hatred.

He banishes the no CAV newspapers as lay crucifixes and exorcism amulets … don’t contradict him and run away because he has excessive and vindictive reactions .. perfect client of guru and execution … pay the ticket too …

This is why he should drink tranquilizers but perhaps it is the only reason to make sense of a useless and not pleasant existence …

Ah, in the sinister universe there are also two excellent squires .. the first is the sleeper scholar who, following the needs, becomes a frequent visitor to public places to express himself with an easy and incisive word, warning the poor ignorant voter of the danger of the black man …

Always keep a smirk of self-satisfaction and mockery for the enemy voter as if for an inept to be corrected or locked up … but you buy it with a borlotto even if it is due to him … his dream is the final victory where to give the list of infidels to the Sympathetic Knight …

Last is the commiserating squire … he does not hate but forgives and tries to redeem with the Holy prayer of those who eat – fuck and cry … because he does not hate he tries to bring home the salad and meat for his children, maybe then he brings home something else and more sustained but to defeat the enemy his prayers are gold … every saint against Silvio wants his candle …

Massimo Moletti, Duke of Saronno