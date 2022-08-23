The seven most influential women in our country who are revolutionizing art, science and sports with their work

There are many great women who have marked a before and after in the history of our country and, therefore, in that of the entire world. Only in Spain do we have great current names that give (and will give) a lot to talk about. Here is a list of the seven Spanish women who are revolutionizing art, science and sports with their work.

Rosario González Férez – Ph.D. in Physical Sciences

Rosario Gonzalez Ferez, a researcher at the University of Granada, is the first Spaniard to be elected to chair the Commission for Atomic Molecular Physics and Optics of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics. The IUPAP is responsible for helping the world development of physics, promoting international cooperation in this area of ​​research and contributing to its application to solve problems of interest to humanity. She not only stands out for being the only Spanish member of the commission, made up of international scientists, but also for being the first woman elected ‘Chair’.

Rosario Gonzalez Ferez UGR

Marta Ortega – President of Inditex

The international media are already talking about Martha Ortega as the most powerful woman in the fashion industry, thus unseating the very Anna Wintour. After replacing Pablo Isla in the presidency of the Inditex group, the heir to the fashion empire par excellence She is not only one of the richest women, but without a doubt the most influential in the trending industry..

One of the best proofs of this is that it is the secret weapon of Zara’s sales, because although of course the titan of Inditex does not need tricks for its sales to skyrocket, the truth is that the brand has established a curious and effective strategy to increase the desirability of its designs. Yes, most can wear Zara, but… What happens when the garments are limited edition? What if the most acclaimed design is not for sale yet? What happens when the dream design, far from costing 39.95 euros, is around 300? Marta answers all these questions when she wears a garment from the brand, because she makes sure that they are creations not yet available that mean that the moment they go on sale, they are sold out immediately. That is, for example, what has happened with the dress from the Atelier de Za collectionra, a limited edition kaftan-type dress with a high, draped, embroidered neck that costs 299 euros and has long been the center of attention because it was the one chosen by Ortega to attend the Dior resort parade held in Seville. She is capable of iconic supermodels like Kate Moss pose for the brand’s website, since the firm does not buy advertising in magazines, and that the most acclaimed photographers in the world of fashion, such as david sims, immortalize the firm’s ‘e-commerce’ photographs. Yes, Anna Wintour can get an eyewear icon to sign the cover of American Vogue, but isn’t it much more difficult to get her to agree to take pictures for a shopping website?

Marta Ortega at the Dior Cruise 23 Collection parade GTRES

Elisenda Bou-Balust – Princess of Girona Award 2022

The telecommunications engineer is co-founder of the ‘startup’ Vilynx, a company that in 2020 already went down in history by being Apple’s first acquisition in Spain. Become a world leader in the field of science, technology and artificial intelligence, can boast of having jobs at NASA, MIT, Google and Apple in his career. Princess of Girona Award, has been distinguished for being a “world leader in the field of science, technology and artificial intelligence”. In addition, his “business and academic career as a model for other young people to develop business initiatives” has been valued. With his work he wants to humanize artificial intelligence, and we have no doubt that he will achieve it.

The engineer Elisenda Bou-Balust receives the Princess of Girona Foundation (FPdGi) Company 2022 award. TONI ALBIR / EFE

Alexia Putellas – Soccer Player

Alexia Putellas She is the captain of FC Barcelona and the National Soccer Team, but she is known worldwide for being the first Spanish woman to be awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or by France Football. Among her most outstanding awards is a Champions League, two U-17 Euro Cups, six league titles and seven Queen’s Cups. It has become a benchmark for international women’s football, is a source of inspiration for many girls and a pioneer who has revolutionized this sport. Last year she made history by winning the Ballon d’Or, and she has just been nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or. If she won the award again, she would be the first player on the entire planet to win two Ballon d’Ors…

Alexia Putellas, in a Barça match. EUROPE PRESS

Carla Simon – Film director

The director of Alcarràs Thanks to the film, he has managed to win the most important award that a Catalan-language film has ever won, winning the Golden Bear at the Berlinale. His triumph gives international visibility to a new generation of directors and gets his name to join those of Luis Buñuel, Carlos Saura and Mario Camus, who previously won this prestigious film award

Carla Simón with the Golden Bear for ‘Alcarràs’ Vianney Le Caer

Rosalia – Singer

She has become not only one of the most famous Spaniards in the world, but also one of the one of the most well-known women (without the need to comment on her nationality) on the planet. Forbes magazine ranked her at the end of 2020 as the most influential Spanish singer in its list of “the most influential Spanish women”, and in 2021, Pitchfork named her one of the most important artists of the last 25 years. she became the first Spanish artist to win an international Grammyhas performed twice in Saturday night Live and she can boast of counting the entire Kardashian clan and Billie Eilish among her friends.

Rosalia GTRES

Virginia Feito – Writer

Getting Elisabeth Moss to fall in love with your first novel shouldn’t be easy, but Virginia Feito You can boast of having achieved it. The revelation author of the year will see how Mrs. March will come to the cinema thanks to the protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale, with which he made a Zoom in full confinement in which the actress conveyed her intention to bring the book to the big screen. The funny thing (as if captivating Moss wasn’t funny enough) is that at the time, she hadn’t even delivered the final version of the novel, but in America, things work differently… In 2019 he left everything to dare to write in English, and proof that the decision was not at all wrong has been the recognition of the critics, who applaud his novel. Compared to Patricia Highsmith and Virginia Wolff, her start in the complicated literary world could not have been more successful.

Virginia Feito COURTESY OF LUMEN

