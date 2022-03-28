The seven players who would miss Mexico’s debut in Qatar 2022

The match of the Mexican team against El Salvador seems ‘in a way’ for the TRI to seal its direct pass to the Qatar World Cup and a draw will suffice to ensure their eighth consecutive World Cup participation, although those led by Tata Martino have something else to worry about.

With Héctor Herrera suspended due to card accumulation, the TRI has seven players ready for the match against the Salvadorans and in case of receiving a yellow card they would be missing Mexico’s debut in the World Cup.

The journalist from W Deportes, Alberto Bernard, pointed out that there are 7 players who would play with this risk against El Salvador, so it would not be unusual to see numerous changes in the starting lineup.

The footballers warned are Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Manuel Corona, Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Luis Romo, Néstor Araujo and Jesús Gallardo. The first 4 were starters in the match against Honduras.

If Mexico goes straight to the World Cup, the suspended players would have to pay the penalty in their World Cup debut. In case of going to Repechage, the suspension would apply in this series.

At the moment, Mexico is aiming to be in Pot 2 in the World Cup Draw, so there would be a seed in their group (Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Argentina and Portugal*)

