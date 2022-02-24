The seven problems of COPD treatment in Spain

Ana Pérez, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Director of Astrazeneca Spain.

A group of specialists in respiratory medicine has published the work “The seven deadly sins of COPD in Spain”, a contrasted work that identifies the seven main current problems in the management of the disease in our country. In addition, the document proposes solutions that can be implemented to benefit patients and improve the rational use of health resourcesemphasizing as a priority the reduction of high rates of underdiagnosis of COPD, a serious chronic disease that affects 11 percent of the adult population and constitutes thegreat cause of death in Spain.

The high prevalence of this disease and its growing incidence associated with the aging of the population makes us face a public health problem with a great social and economic impact. Therefore, the experts who have participated in this work agree that raising awareness among the general population through the implementation of information campaigns in the media and the improvement of patient and family education constitute some of the main solutions to optimize the approach to COPD.

Thus, in the words of Ana Perez, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Director of Astrazeneca Spain, “as a pharmaceutical company focused on people’s health, we have a firm commitment to improving the quality of life of COPD patients. For this reason, we work on awareness campaigns that help promote awareness of the disease among the general population, with the aim that its symptoms are easily recognizable and thus favor the necessary early diagnostic and early intervention of pathology”.

Spirometry: keys to reduce underdiagnosis

And it is that the specialists point out that, despite the high prevalence and mortality of COPD, around 80 percent of patients still remain undiagnosed. For this reason, they propose an improvement in training, both for the general population and for professionals, leading to the correct use of spirometry as the main tool for diagnosing the disease. “To reduce the numbers of underdiagnosis, we need expand the use of spirometry, especially in Primary Care. This has to be linked to the training of nursing staff, primary care and other specialties, as well as the general population”, explains the Jose Luis Izquierdoprofessor of medicine at the University of Alcalá and head of the Pneumology Service at the University Hospital of Guadalajara.

Going further, the work raises the need for a early action, whose diagnosis is even ahead of the appearance of symptoms, with the aim of positively influencing the progression of the disease. “Observational studies have detected that half of the patients diagnosed with COPD at the age of 65 already had impaired lung function at 25 years. For this reason, we propose carrying out spirometry studies in young people under 30 years of age, which will allow us to identify the risk factors for respiratory health in time for his treatment,” says Izquierdo.

“Furthermore, in patients who have been diagnosed, the disease is often not confirmed by a proper diagnostic test. In consecuense, treatment often does not conform to scientific recommendations national and international”, adds this expert.



Equity in the approach to COPD for better care

Currently, the management of COPD in Spain differs enormously between autonomous communities and even hospital centers. Ending this inequity in pathology care, through better care coordination, guarantees the best health results for each patient.

To this end, the group of specialists in respiratory medicine proposes, as a main measure, “the strengthening of the National Strategy for COPD and the Regional Plans, through the periodic evaluation of quantitative and qualitative indicators of its implementation and effectiveness. To do this, as Izquierdo explains, “we propose the creation of a Respiratory Health Plan that goes beyond COPD and addresses the importance of respiratory health in general. This must provide for Financing of programs for the prevention and promotion of respiratory health, diagnosis and early treatment of respiratory diseases and a firm commitment to spirometry as non-invasive tests, for training, innovation and research”.

Another key measure to ensure equity in care is the elimination of differences between clinical practice guidelines“these have to eliminate some discrepancies and have to be continuously updated and adequately disseminated, auditing their real clinical impact”, according to the doctor.

Finally, the document analyzes the great capacity for improvement that an effective multidisciplinary approach on patient care and the health system. “In the diagnosis and treatment of COPD several health areas and medical specialties are involved, but there is no document that defines their specific functions, how they should be coordinated and who is responsible for patient follow-up at each stage of the process. The creation of multidisciplinary functional units, led by respiratory medicinewould facilitate the approach and organization of the entire COPD care process, from its prevention and early diagnosis, through intercurrent complications and exacerbations, to the final phase of life”, concludes Izquierdo.