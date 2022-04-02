The seventh son! How are Hilaria and Alec Baldwin?

UNITED STATES-. Tuesday March 29 Hilaria Baldwin and alec baldwin They announced that they are expecting their seventh child. “We have ‘we’re a good team’ engraved on our wedding rings. We tell each other that all the time at home, that we are a good team, ”wrote the couple, who were happy to announce the news after several twists and turns.

According to a source close to the couple Baldwin, “Hilaria and Alec are overwhelmingly excited about the news of their pregnancy.” “The children love being part of a big family and are looking forward to meeting their new brother. They feel they are a great team. Hilaria and Alec are doing great and love being parents. The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is thrilled,” added the source.

“One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with each new sibling. Our capacity for love continues to expand and we can’t wait to hug our new little one this fall,” the family shared. Baldwin in the joint statement the couple shared on social media.

Alec Baldwin is going through several complaints against him for the Rust tragedy

The seventh baby Hilaria and Alec Baldwin He will join siblings Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo and Lucía, both 1. The actor is also the father of Ireland, 26, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Kim Basinger. “After many ups and downs in recent years, we have an exciting up and down and a big surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” wrote the writer on her side. Instagram.

In the meantime, Baldwin faces the consequences of the tragedy of rustwhere he received a gun with real bullets with which he accidentally took the life of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Her husband filed a lawsuit against the actor, also a producer of the film, for “negligent, intentional, willful or reckless misconduct resulting in wrongful death and loss of consortium.”