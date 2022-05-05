The severity of Gary Payton II’s injury on the Warriors was confirmed

In Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals, Gary Payton II, from Golden State Warriors, was injured and the severity of the fracture has already been confirmed. Hard low for Stephen Curry!

Golden State Warriors had the goal of winning the second semi-final game of the NBA Playoffs 2022 against the Memphis Grizzlies and, for that reason, he repeated the starting lineup that included the team’s sensational defender. However, the defeat came loaded with an injury that took Gary Payton II out of the match.

Hard low for Stephen Curry! Barely three minutes had passed in Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies when Dillion Brooks hit the head of Gary Payton II while the Golden State player was in the air. In the fall the worst happened.

While the Grizzlies’ Brooks was ejected from the game, Payton II was unable to continue in the game due to injury and after the Golden State Warriors lost 101-106, coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Gary broke his left elbow.

Waiting for the MRI that Gary Payton II would undergo, Warriors fans lit the candle so that the one in charge of stopping and defending Ja Morant did not have a long disability. The results were overwhelming.

Harsh plug for Curry: Seriousness of Payton II’s injury confirmed at Warriors

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, the results of the MRI taken from Gary Payton II showed a “slight ligament damage” next to the fracture he suffered in his left elbow. In this way, due to the seriousness of the injury to Stephen Curry’s teammate, the shooting guard’s incapacity will be for at least three weeks and could back for the 2022 NBA Finals (start June 2) in the event that the Golden State Warriors qualify.