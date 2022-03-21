The Sex Education actress who is identical to Margot Robbie

the dramatic comedy sex education premiered on January 11, 2019 on Netflix and it was a complete success among teen series, to the point that a fourth season was confirmed last year. Among the issues that most attracted attention is the resemblance of one of its protagonists with Margot Robbie.

Is about Emma Mckey who put herself in the shoes of Maeve Wiley’s character and looks very similar to margot robbie on sex education. It was the protagonist of Harley Quinn who revealed with laughter that she once approached her on the street to praise her work in the series of Netflix.

In an interview he gave, margot robbie recalled that he was eating a hamburger when a person approached him and said “I love your work on sex education“. The actress, who played Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” replied: “I’m sorry, but it’s not me.”

This anecdote was filmed and later passed on to Emma Mckey while participating in a radio program. There she listened carefully, laughed and said that it caused her a lot of tenderness as his colleague put on an amused voice imitating that moment.

However, both Mackey and his closest friends believe that they do not have a great resemblance. Possibly this confusion has to do with the fact that in sex education appear blonde with pink tips, a look similar to that of Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”, only that the latter also combined it with blue.

Who is Emma Mackey?

Everyone knows the Australian margot robbie, 31, for his work on “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Focus”, “Yo, Tonya”, among others. by her side, Emma Mckey was born in Le Mans, France, 26 years ago and attended the University of Leeds, where she studied drama, acting in productions at the Theater Workshop and directing plays for the university’s theater group.

She had a brief modeling job when she did the 2017 summer collection for the English clothing line AIDA Shoreditch and in 2016 she played Michelle in the horror TV movie “Badger Lane”. Her biggest success so far is as Maeve Wiley and according to the producers she will continue in the fourth season. Did you know about the resemblance between the two actresses?

