The Sex Education actress who is identical to Margot Robbie

James 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

the dramatic comedy sex education premiered on January 11, 2019 on Netflix and it was a complete success among teen series, to the point that a fourth season was confirmed last year. Among the issues that most attracted attention is the resemblance of one of its protagonists with Margot Robbie.

Is about Emma Mckey who put herself in the shoes of Maeve Wiley’s character and looks very similar to margot robbie on sex education. It was the protagonist of Harley Quinn who revealed with laughter that she once approached her on the street to praise her work in the series of Netflix.

