«The sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston? A torture “

Justine, who spends one monotonous life in a village of Texas together with her husband Phil, one day she accidentally meets Thomas, a young cashier, and between the two bursts an unstoppable passion, almost adolescent. It is the narrative plot of The Good Girl, 2002 film with Jennifer Aniston And Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of the protagonists: he fresh from popularity with Donnie Darko, she already a star thanks to Friends.

«I was young and I had long had a crush on her», Revealed the American actor, born in 1980, during a guest at the The Howard Stern Show. “And work together it wasn’t easy. Or rather, Jennifer was truly adorable. But here, the sex scenes were tortureJake smiled, going back almost twenty years in his mind. “Not just torture, of course, let’s say a strange mix of emotions“.

«The love scenes are always embarrassing, because there are from 30 to 50 people on set watching them, ”he added. «This makes it all mechanical, certainly not exciting: we could almost define it a dance, since you are doing a kind of choreography in front of a camera. You can get into it with the character, but it’s exactly like one fighting scene: the fundamental aspect is the choreography ».

Either way, there are some tricks of the trade to put everyone at ease: «In that case we used the pillow technique. Which is generally used when you are in a horizontal position, but it was only preventive, “adds Jake, 40 years, twelve less than her colleague. “I think it was Jennifer’s suggestion. And it was very nice to recommend it before we started shooting ».

To think that Jen herself, a few days ago, announced she was ready to open her heart to a new relationship. Too bad that Gyllenhaal, today, is lost in love of his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu: “All I want now is to be a good husband and a father “, he concluded by talking to Stern. «On a professional level I have achieved many things, I feel gratified. Now it’s something else what I really want “.

Loading... Advertisements

Family in sight?

READ ALSO

Jake Gyllenhaal: “It’s useless to bathe too often”

READ ALSO

Jake Gyllenhaal, 40 in 10 iconic roles