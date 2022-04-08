The sexiest dresses that Scarlett Johansson has worn

This multifaceted actress steals sighs every time she appears. Scarlett Johansson is a benchmark of beauty and sensuality in the broad film industry. Her talent on the big screen and her unmistakable physique have made her the sexiest woman in the world on several occasions.

It is important to clarify that she is more than a pretty face, and despite the fact that her beauty has been expensive in Hollywood, she herself has marked her career with professionalism and versatility. Long ago she got tired of playing the pretty blonde in front of the cameras and made her way into various roles that demanded more than curves and short dresses.

The famous Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UMC) teaches us on more than one occasion that being pretty is not synonymous with ease and lack of qualities, she herself has shown the industry that her beauty can complement her work and should not be an obstacle.

Today she is famous for her beauty and her talent. Her prominent measurements, her mouth and her gaze draw the attention of anyone at public events, but this combined with the perfect choices for her in her dresses, make her someone who knows how to highlight her physical attributes without going over the line.

On more than one occasion, Scarlett has highlighted her elegance and subtle sensuality at the galas on the red carpets she attends. Next, in Fuchsia we choose five of the sexiest and most elegant dresses that the actress has chosen in her professional career.

The 5 sexiest dresses that Scarlett Johansson has used

Scarlett Johansson wore a two-piece outfit, with a pink top and pants at one of the galas from the acclaimed movie Jojo Rabbit.

The beautiful actress wore this tight dress full of glitter at the premiere of The Avengers: Endgame, a movie in which she plays the Black Widow.

At the Golden Globes a few years ago, the blonde stood out for her hair and this radiant emerald green dress by Roland Mouret.

At one of the awards galas of the actors’ union, the artist arrived on the important red carpet with this tight blue dress. The garment was from Armani Privé made of satin-like fabric.