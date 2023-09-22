The sexiest London Fashion Week street style – from sheer dresses to extreme split skirts

Those enjoying London Fashion Week are not letting the drizzly weather dampen their enthusiasm.

The bi-annual event, where designers showcase their new clobber for the upcoming season, seems bigger and better than ever.




On the LFW catwalk, we saw a number of trends including mesh dresses, frilly underwear, ruffled sleeves and flared skirts.

And the stylish elite didn’t limit themselves to the runway, either.

Apparently unaffected by the autumn breeze, fashionistas took to the streets of the capital wearing a variety of attractive outfits.

During the biennial fashion event, some showed off their figures in see-through tops.


Meanwhile, others stepped out wearing extreme split skirts and lacy bralettes.

Some of our favorite looks were presented by famous faces including Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, British model Hannah Cross and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale.

Check out the sexiest street styles in our gallery below…

A guest wearing a transparent top, silver skirt outside David Koma during London Fashion Week

(Image: Getty Images)

A stylish participant wears asymmetric tights, dress, gloves outside the London Fashion Week catwalk show

(Image: Getty Images)

Little Mix babe Leigh-Anne Pinnock has us green with envy as she attends David Koma at Tate Modern during London Fashion Week.

(Image: GC Images)

Lorraine Pascale looks stunning in a black jumpsuit outside the David Koma showcase during London Fashion Week

(Image: Getty Images)

British model Hannah Cross attended the same event wearing a mini denim dress with a plunging neckline

(Image: GC Images)

A guest at London Fashion Week wore an all black ensemble including a slip dress and stockings, Nancy Dojaka outside the program

(Image: Getty Images)

A guest outside Christopher Kane wears a short jacket, black and white two-tone patterned bra underwear and flared trousers

(Image: Getty Images)

Pam Hughes braves the autumn breeze wearing a white cut-out dress outside the David Koma event

(Image: Getty Images)

Bettina Lunny’s glittery silver dress featured a clear split down one side — and she carried the daring trend with style

(Image: Getty Images)

Stefflon Don turned heads at Skepta’s main show wearing this daring get-up – and looked fabulous

(Image: GC Images)

