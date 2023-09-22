The sexiest London Fashion Week street style – from sheer dresses to extreme split skirts

Those enjoying London Fashion Week are not letting the drizzly weather dampen their enthusiasm.

The bi-annual event, where designers showcase their new clobber for the upcoming season, seems bigger and better than ever.









On the LFW catwalk, we saw a number of trends including mesh dresses, frilly underwear, ruffled sleeves and flared skirts.

And the stylish elite didn’t limit themselves to the runway, either.

Apparently unaffected by the autumn breeze, fashionistas took to the streets of the capital wearing a variety of attractive outfits.

During the biennial fashion event, some showed off their figures in see-through tops.





Meanwhile, others stepped out wearing extreme split skirts and lacy bralettes.

Some of our favorite looks were presented by famous faces including Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, British model Hannah Cross and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale.

Check out the sexiest street styles in our gallery below…

