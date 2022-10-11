The sexist statements of the president of the Andalusian Council of Physicians unleash the controversy

“I was amazed because at a dinner with professionals I could see how there was a man at the table for every eight or every ten women. That also aggravates private medicine.” Are the macho statements made this Tuesday by the president of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations, Antonio Aguado, during a press conference in which he outlined the problems suffered by private medicine. Some problems among which, in addition to the lack of generational change or the lack of interest of young people, Aguado has included the high feminization of the sector.

“Women have a greater tradition of family reconciliation. They have to take care of their children, pregnancies, take care of the house, on many occasions, although helped by the man, but much more the woman”, she said during her public appearance in a act of the organism Cadiz.









But he has not stopped there and, in his speech, Aguado has influenced the greater dedication of women to families. “She is more accentuated than in the man, and the woman has more dedication to the children, to the family. They value free time more than us. That is very clear. Demonstrated”, he has sentenced.

As a result of these misguided statements, the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations has issued a release in which they clarify that the “sole intention” of the organism is “to warn that, currently existing a higher percentage of female doctors than male doctors (53% of the active membership in Andalusia are women), in Private Health only 28% of all active women work of our community, being the information that we wanted to transmit in the press conference on Private Medicine, that we consider that this low percentage may be due to the difficulties of professional development that we have been claiming in this field”. “The Andalusian Council of Medical Associations has always defended and will defend the equal professional practice of female doctors in Andalusia. we ask apologies if the statement could have been misleading,” the statement added.

The controversial words have taken place within one of the informative meetings that the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations is carrying out together with the eight Andalusian Medical Associations in the different provinces, specifically in Cádiz, to claim and expose the situation that doctors who practice private medicine in our community are experiencing.

The claims posed by doctors in this sector are motivated by issues related to the professional development of physicians, among which are the consideration in the economic and contractual treatment, to the extent that the members find it impossible to negotiate prices under free competition , or the established conditions, being forced to submit to conditions imposed by intermediary agents between the patient and the doctor: health insurance companies, some private hospital groups and even non-health entities.