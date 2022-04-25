The sexual clause of JLo and Ben Affleck is not so original

Since Jennifer Lopez announced that she was engaged, for the second time, with Ben Affleck, there were many jokes and references about the singer’s famous hit And the ring for when. If we take every, well, dance song lyrics by JLo at face value, the truth is that we should not have been surprised by the latest news. The most sensationalist media and also those who fight the most against boredom on a newsroom Monday, like us, have smiled when they heard the leak that the prenuptial agreement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would include the obligation of a certain amount of weekly sex. With a certain amount we mean four, and if we take into account that both are already in their fifties and usually have many things to do, it seems very ambitious to us.

While on television and YouTube they have fun with such “sexual demands” and debate between whether what matters is quantity or quality, whether “forcing” sex in a marriage prevents the spark from going out or rather the opposite, etc, we have wondered, is it really that rare? Well, it’s Hollywood, and if there’s one thing movie stars have, it’s that they have more money and more sex than most human beings, and they have to “legislate” it somehow. Something similar happened and happens with royalty, perhaps the only people in whom sexual or progeny obligations are also found in the links. But let’s go back to the famous, specifically our protagonists. On the one hand we have JLo, who has supposedly left Alex Rodríguez after several infidelities and the refusal to commit to her definitively. On the other we have Ben Affleck, who comes out of a relationship with a spectacular woman much younger than him and than her as Ana de Armas. Not only that, he is an admitted Don Juan with a penchant for alcohol and sex addiction that he asked his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to accompany him to the shoots to ward off the temptation to flirt with the co-stars of she.

Dominique CharriouGetty Images

We add two plus two and we understand the supposed origin of this clause, to ward off the ghost of infidelity. That is why it has reminded us of another prenuptial agreement, this much more pessimistic than JLo’s. It turns out that, according to TheObjective, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel also have something similar, only against the actor. It turns out that Biel receives or will receive $500,000 for each infidelity of the singer and actor (if we can call it either). JLo, who is no more short of money than Ben Affleck, has opted for a more carnal, funnier and, who knows, more effective route.

But sex isn’t the only thing to watch out for at the peak of stardom. When Nicole Kidman married musician Keith Urban, a former addict, they agreed to $600,000 for the musician per year of marriage, but nothing if he relapsed into drugs. There are also macho shamelessness like the deal between Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress, 25 years younger than the actor, would be entitled to a million dollars per year of marriage but, according to the Econosmita, nothing if she gained 10 kilos or more.

If you were wondering, we also found something related to infidelity in the quintessential star marriage. Angelina Jolie would get custody of the children, without discussion, if there was infidelity on the part of Pitt. They, by the way, tried to drive away those ghosts by inviting women in menage a troisbut that’s another topic. The important thing here is that we would like to be marriage lawyers for Hollywood stars, not only do they earn a fortune in commissions and meet celebrities, but they can have fun with these things. Well, except for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io