The sexual clause that JLo requires Ben Affleck to sign

They say sequels were never good, but Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are willing to prove that their love is stronger than those opinions. Soon they will go down the aisle to formalize their relationship and since they want theirs to work, they have resorted to a most curious legal document.

The artist of “and the ring for when?” he wants his thing to work and for that Ben has had to accept some things to avoid future disappointments.

However, and as international media report, contrary to what usually happens, the economic aspects are the least interesting part of the contract they have signed. Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. And there is a clause of a sexual nature that is worth noting.

For Jennifer, sex is important and among the many conditions included in the prenuptial agreement there is one that has to do precisely with this aspect. With this agreement, Ben Affleck has agreed to have at least four sexual relations a week with the singer of Papi from saying “yes, I do”.

Ben Affleck and JLo they met in 2002 during the filming of ‘Gigli’. Back then, the singer she was married to her second husband, Chris Judd. Months later, she would separate from him to live a brief relationship with the actor. As soon as her relationship was made public, Affleck It didn’t take him long to ask her to marry him.

However, the constant spotlights in the relationship did damage to the marriage, until in 2004 they announced their definitive rupture. More than fifteen years later, They proclaim their love to the four winds and they are better than ever.