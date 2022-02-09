The sexual politics of Betty Davis – Daniele Cassandro

09 February 2022 13:51

Betty Davis (born Betty Mabry in 1945 in Durham, North Carolina) is usually considered a footnote in the canon of African American music. She has had a rather short career and in rock history, not the most inclusive of territories for black and feminist artists, she is best remembered for her husbands, flirts and boyfriends. She was a friend and companion of Jimi Hendrix, wife of Miles Davis between 1968 and 1969 and partner, very briefly, of Eric Clapton and Robert Palmer. Betty Davis is a musician, author, producer and head of her bands, a funk and rock innovator and a pioneer of rap, but she finds herself essentially remembered for being Miles Davis’ wife for a year. At the most she is granted the typically feminine role of muse: thanks to her and her feminine influence, Miles would have discovered Hendrix’s rock, Sly Stone’s funk and the doors that would have led him to the conception of Bitches brewher revolutionary double album of 1970. In short, Betty Davis, as often happens to women who make art, has gone down in history more as a medium than as an active agent of change and innovation.

African American critic Tony Bolden, in his recent book Groove theory, the blues foundation of funk, launches into a passionate re-evaluation of the figure of Betty Davis, defining her as “a cultural rebel and an organic intellectual”. Bolden uses the Gramscian definition to underline the fact that Betty Davis’s music and her thought were the result of her total immersion in the political reality of the late sixties and of her heated awareness of gender and class. Bolden is convinced that her cancellation from the canon of African American music depends precisely on an otherness, always declared and exhibited. Betty Davis was a feminist: her songs insist on the female point of view and see the woman, a black woman, physically handsome and economically independent, at the center of a universe of struggle and pleasure in which males are at the top of the supporting characters. Davis, in her lyrics, often uses bdsm sex as a metaphor for the power play that is established between man and woman and in her live performances, which mix rock concert and burlesque, introduces herself as Egyptian queen, dominatrix or whore but above all, and this was the real scandal, leader of a band entirely hired by her. On stage Betty Davis is Sly Stone but with kilometer-long legs, fishnet stockings and a tiny silk baby doll.

Betty Davis’ otherness is above all musical. Like Jimi Hendrix she too starts from the blues, but instead of hybridizing it with rock she bastards it with funk, creating a kind of super black music muscular, rough and sweaty, in which his hoarse and distorted voice is used as an instrument. It is not the song that is her concern but the groove: funk is dance music, party music and Betty Davis, with hers flow who is already a rapper, she wants to free the minds and bodies of those who listen to her, she wants to excite, she wants to get horny and she wants to dominate.

Tony Bolden notes that all this was too much, certainly for the white audience who saw her as crazy, a kind of semi-pornographic clown, but also for the black audience, too tied to gender or class stereotypes. The instances of Betty Davis were very similar to those of the black feminists of her era, but she did not move in academic or political circles, she struggled in a musical environment that was not ready and that very hardly would have given her space. Her voice was not liked by many black critics: the women who sang usually came from the gospel and were virtuosos: Betty Davis was many things but she was certainly not Aretha Franklin, much less Diana Ross. Her abrasive singing of her, almost spoken, muttered or screamed and her obscene movements on her stage made her at best a kind of curiosity if not a monstrosity.