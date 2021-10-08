News

the sexy Amanda Seyfried in the place of Mila Kunis in the second chapter

The actress will take the place of Mila Kunis in the long-awaited sequel to the comedy which, with the first chapter, has grossed a whopping 500 million dollars.

After the global success of the first film (more than 500 million dollars in box office), it was inevitable that a second chapter for the most incorrect and vulgar comedy ever was not already planned. And here is the teddy bear “Ted“Is preparing for new adventures, between sex, drugs and beautiful women to frolic. Seth McFarlane is writing the script with Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild and will direct the film, again playing the role of Ted, also created in performance capture. Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, has confirmed his role as the male lead.

The novelty concerns the new female protagonist. In place of the sexy Mila Kunis, another sexy Hollywood star will arrive: Amanda Seyfried. The beautiful actress, admired in “Les Misérables“And in the controversial”Lovelace“, Based on the true story of Linda Lovelace and the film”Deep Throat”, She will replace Kunis, engaged in other projects, she is not used to making this kind of comedy, but thanks to her talent she will surely be able to make millions of bear fans fond of her character. The film will arrive in US theaters on June 26, 2015, while the Italian release date has not yet been announced.


