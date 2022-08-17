The sexy look with which Elle Fanning breaks the Internet

The actress of “Maleficent” caused a stir by uploading some photos to her Instagram as we rarely see her, with very little clothing and imitating Paris Hilton.

We’re used to seeing Fanning wearing revealing clothing to awards shows or work events, she rarely exposes too much skin, so it came as a surprise to many when she donned a bikini top while playing Hilton.

“With every project, I have to go from one drastic thing to the next, I want people to expect the unexpected from me,” Fanning said in an interview.

In the photos we can see Fanning wearing a velvet pink bikini top, a blue and green patterned jumpsuit, and silver pointe shoes. To complement the look, she wore a pink Von Dutch hat, a silver necklace and a navel ring; her make-up was very glamorous like the one Paris wore a few years ago, and finally, to give the perfect touch, although instead of carrying a dog like Hilton did, Elle preferred to hold a stuffed puppy.

Fanning was photographed in an unknown location that looked like a farm, as the setting was inspired by Hilton’s show. Her comments and likes were not long in coming, thousands of her fans have applauded the beauty of the artist and how much she looks like Paris Hilton. And you do you think?