The sexy photo of Karol G wearing a black thong that leaves almost eight million likes on Instagram
The Colombian does know how to warm up social networks, this time wearing a very tiny dress and lying on her bed
“La Bichota” heated up social networks with a sensual photograph. Karol G made it clear to his followers that he is “free” with the publication, using a sentence from his song “Provenza”, which is one of his greatest hits.
The Colombian has become an icon of urban music and one of the most beautiful and sensual women today. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the singer’s real name, is not only successful through her music, but her army of followers supports her in any publication on her networks.
This is the sexy photo of Karol G with almost eight million likes
The interpreter of “Tusa” left nothing to the imagination and showed herself in privacy. Karol G posed lying on a bed and wearing a tiny black thong that stole the breath of her millions of followers, achieving the modest figure of more than 7,900,000 “I like you” on Instagram, wrote El Diario NY.
However, this is not the photo with the most “Likes” of Anuel AA’s ex on the social network of the camera. “La Bichota” some time ago she published a nude on the beach that exceeded 11 million “likes”. (AND)