“The SF21 is strong, I have to work on myself”

It is a Ferrari with two faces that seen in the Sprint Qualifying of Brazil. On the one hand there is the splendid performance shown by Carlos Sainz who, thanks to a masterful defense on Perez, managed to conquer an unexpected third place, on the other hand there is the disappointment of Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque, who started from the sixth box after Lewis Hamilton retreated at the back of the grid, never managed to be incisive in the 24 laps of the race despite the choice to use the medium compound and in the end he finished in seventh place after suffering overtaking by Hamilton and Norris.

At the end of the race, disappointment appeared on Charles’s face. The Ferrari driver, speaking to the Sky Sport F1 HD microphones, said he did not understand why he never managed to get in tune with his car and with the medium-sized Pirellis.

“For the start it would have been better to have the soft ones, but in the race we expected that the average would have given an advantage and instead I struggled from the start”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The disappointment for Leclerc is remarkable, especially in light of the splendid race led by Carlos Sainz. Ferrari decided to differentiate the strategies between its two drivers and on paper it was expected that the Spaniard would collapse after a few laps given the soft compound.

In reality, Sainz was a mastiff both in attacking at the beginning and in defending himself from the middle of the race onwards, despite the fact that the Pirelli soft tires were in the fruit, while Leclerc never managed to score.

“I have to work and understand why I struggled much harder than Carlos. He had a really good race. I have to work on myself because the car is fast. Today I let myself be overcome and I have to work for tomorrow ”.

Will what we have seen today be repeated tomorrow? The teams, thanks to the Sprint Qualifying format, will have the freedom to choose the type of compound with which to start and this will be a fundamental factor in planning the race strategy.

Leclerc will have to go through a night of studying with his engineers both to understand which is the smartest choice, and to understand what went wrong today. For Charles, as he said yesterday at the end of qualifying, the goal is always to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix in front of the McLarens.

“Everything is possible. Tomorrow the choice of tire at the start will be a factor to be carefully considered. We will aim to overtake McLaren all over again and finish ahead of them with both cars ”.