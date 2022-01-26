the SF21 remains in the pits, the 2018 single-seater … resumes service!

In the first test of the new year at Fiorano, the two drivers and test driver Shwartzman are still at the wheel of the car four years ago.

Ferrari test at the start in Fiorano with twenty-four hours of delay on the initial plan which included the first day of activity on the track of the new year on the asphalt, friend of Fiorano with the test driver Robert Shwartzman at the wheel of the SF21 brought into the race last season by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Green light instead only today and with the Monegasque at work in the cockpit of the “veteran” SF17H. At the base of the return of the single-seater that took to the track for four years, a small “yellow” … regulation, explained directly by the Scuderia di Maranello.

“The test program that Scuderia Ferrari was to carry out starting today on the Fiorano track has been changed this morning. Looking forward to receiving an update from the FIA on what are the methods of application in 2022 of the definition of “Test Previous Cars”, which establishes which car can be used in this type of test, was decided in the session a 2018 SF71H will be used. The detailed program will be announced later. “Maranello January 25, 2022

This is the text of the press release through which Ferrari yesterday clarified the reasons behind the change of program which initially envisaged Shwartzman’s track debut on Wednesday 25 January, followed by two days of work for the owners Leclerc and Sainz (26 and 27 ) and closure of the program again entrusted to the young Russian driver (reigning vice-champion of Formula 2). But no: the tests start today with Leclerc at the wheel of the single-seater driven in the race in 2018 by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen: truly another era now.

For the glorious SF71H (used several times last year at Fiorano and also for tests with eighteen-inch Pirelli tires) the time has not yet come, so the time has not yet come for the final and well-deserved retirement. With the change of technical regulation (and the severing of the “umbilical cord” with the more recent past) fails the reason which required to use for private tests single-seaters dating back to at least two years earlier, to prevent a direct “transfer” of technical information. In agreement with the International Federation, the teams had reached an understanding shared in this sense and it is for this reason that Ferrari was preparing at the beginning of the week to re-ignite the power unit mounted on the SF21 which last year allowed Sainz and Leclerc to conquer the fifth and seventh place in the Drivers’ World Championship and to bring the Cavallino on the third step of the podium of the one reserved for Manufacturers. However, the agreement between the teams seems to have remained (for now) on paper. In short, it is not operational. Better not to risk it, especially at the dawn of a season than – given the premises – and the unknowns of the inevitable “gray areas” of a brand new technical regulation, risks shooting immediately with … yellow! If the “good morning” starts in the morning, let’s certainly expect a World Cup as controversial as that of 2021. Indeed, more …!