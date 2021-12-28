The shadow of Covid also falls on Juventus
Juventus, Covid begins to spread again also in the Juventus home, in the Under 19 and in the Under 23. The official announcement.
The sudden increase in infections due to Covid does not spare Juventus either. As communicated by the Juventus club with a note that appeared on its official profiles, between the Under 19 and the Under 23 under seven new cases of positivity, from the outcome of the last round of swabs carried out.
Here is the official note: “Juventus Football Club announces that the positive Covid-19 of Juventus U23 players has emerged Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina.
These people are already observing the expected rules. Juventus U23, which will resume its activity on 30 December, will apply the protocols in force as always, in agreement with the Health Authorities.
Juventus also announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to the Covid-19 also of two U19 players in addition to that of a member of the technical staff and all were placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force.
To understand, this being the case, if there could be the basis for the proliferation of an outbreak and if, eventually, it could also affect the first team. We will keep you constantly updated.