The shadow of Covid also falls on Juventus

Juventus, Covid begins to spread again also in the Juventus home, in the Under 19 and in the Under 23. The official announcement.

The sudden increase in infections due to Covid does not spare Juventus either. As communicated by the Juventus club with a note that appeared on its official profiles, between the Under 19 and the Under 23 under seven new cases of positivity, from the outcome of the last round of swabs carried out.

Here is the official note: “Juventus Football Club announces that the positive Covid-19 of Juventus U23 players has emerged Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina.