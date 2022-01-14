The shadow of Inter between Dybala and Juve: Marotta’s strategy between difficulties and costs | First page

In Turin there is tension, or at least uncertainty … The Dybala contract has been on standby for too long now and the voices bouncing from Milan certainly do not help to calm the climate of hesitation and hostility which has taken root on both sides, the player side and the club side. Because if it is true that the agreement between Juventus and Dybala was reached on the basis of a contract worth 8 million plus 2 bonuses per season, it is equally true that for months the bianconeri, for various reasons, have decided to block all types. of operation. And in the meantime the new ad bianconero, Maurizio Arrivabene, answering the reporters’ questions, did not use sweet words towards his champion: “We had planned to meet in February, also to do some evaluations. Everyone must earn their place in the team and demonstrate the value that is given to them, no ifs and buts. Let’s see in the next games – It’s still – I want to see character, determination and the will to win. Then those who wear the number 10 on their back, in Juventus, must realize the weight that this number has for us “.

WHEN IT ALL BEGAN – Words that reached the recipient without any interference, even causing a little annoyance. Because being challenged is never a pleasure, especially when there is a renewal in the middle of figures that had already been agreed. And then it happens that in these deep and murky waters, a shark like Marotta moves at ease, in an attempt to exploit all its predatory skills. Because the Inter CEO has never made a secret of his liking for the Argentine, not even in the past, when Paratici let slip an unpleasant joke about Icardi, at the time in talks with the Nerazzurri for the renewal: “If he says he will see in June for Icardi, I can say the same for Dybala”.

INTER ALLA WINDOW – And in fact there was some call between the two, because at the base there are esteem and respect, so why not try to at least try to understand if there is the possibility of going to checkers? The costs of the operation are at the limit of sustainability for Inter and for this reason the realization is anything but simple, but next June the Nerazzurri will get rid of some heavy wages and at that point who knows… Especially if Dybala were to / wanted to grant a small discount on the initial requests, considering however that the commission costs would not be very high. In short, from viale della Liberazione they get information, they certainly did not remain indifferent to such an opportunity. Exploratory surveys, in the environment they call them that, but first it will be necessary to wait until February and understand what will emerge from this umpteenth meeting between Dybala and Juventus, to understand if the parties will come back together or if, as the rumors have been claiming for a few days, Dybala will be cold in the face of the bianconeri’s downward proposal. Inter are lukewarm, they are at the window and move the curtain to get noticed, because even a disruptive maneuver, on these occasions, can cause a short circuit.