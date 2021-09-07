“The shadow of spies”, plot and review

“The shadow of spies” – In 1960 the British traveling salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) is persuaded by the Western secret services to infiltrate Eastern countries as a “courier” in order to convey secret information on Russian missiles placed in Cuba. To do so, he will collaborate closely with the Russian Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), worried about Khrushchev’s actions, decides to betray his country to avoid a nuclear disaster. Everything seems to go in the right direction until the plan is discovered, with serious repercussions on the family life of the two.

“The shadow of spies”, review

“Maybe there are only two people but this is how things change”. And the two people in question were able to prevent a nuclear catastrophe, avoiding in the 1960s a conflict between the US and the USSR that could have put a large part of the planet at risk. One of those true stories that is always worth telling, populated by silent heroes, bravely in the shadows, in fact. Which ended well for Wynne, who after months of suffering returned to his normal life, and much worse for Penkovsky, who was executed and buried under an anonymous tombstone.

The classic spy film gradually gives way to more emotional vibrations, generated by the story of a linear friendship without particular jolts but embellished by a first-rate cast. Benedict Cumberbatch is intense but never melodramatic, despite the direction of Dominic Cooke trying to push in more situations on this pedal. That of the Doctor Strange of the Marvel universe is an interpretation of the common man that also involves an important physical transformation. The solemnity of Merab Ninidze and the excellent performances of Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley do the rest. The fact that Tom O’Connor’s screenplay is taken from a true story helps to keep the tension at the right point.

A title that is added to a trend already nurtured, most recently by Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies”, but which manages to carve out a worthy space for itself without daring or showing off a great rhythm, guided by the suggestive photography of Sean Bobbitt. Which becomes essential by giving your best in the latest sequences relating to the detention of Wynne.

“L’ombra delle spie” is available on Sky Cinema and in streaming on demand on NOW starting from 30 August 2021.