The shadow of spies, the review

It could be written by an experienced novelist such as John Le Carré, il movie that we tell you in review of The shadow of spies, premiered on Monday 30 August at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, streaming on NOW and available on demand. Instead it is based on a true story, which took place in the 1960s. That of a normal businessman who found himself involved in an intricate spy story linked to the Cuban missile crisis, one of the moments in which the world really feared to see the end. The shadow of the spies (The Courier, or Ironbark, these are the two original titles), by the English director Dominik Cooke, was presented at the Sundance Film Festival and in Italy at the Rome Film Fest. The shadow of the spies it’s one of those old-fashioned spy stories that keep coming back to the cinema, a classic that never dies. It’s a solid, no-nonsense film built on a strong story and a series of great performances, Bendict Cumberbatch’s above all.

The plot: From everyman to a spy

Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), a quiet British salesman, gets involved by the CIA and MI-6 in an exchange of information with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), who has decided to betray and become a dissident. Penkovsky is convinced that his country, the Soviet Union, is becoming increasingly dangerous due to the nuclear arms race and Nikita Khrushchev’s aggressive policy. So he decides to get in touch with the British and American secret services. And they choose Greville because, not having a government role, he shouldn’t attract attention, and he has already traveled on business to Eastern European countries. The constant travels, however, in addition to making his wife Sheila (Jessie Buckley) suspicious, also end up making the KGB suspicious. When it is clear that Penkovsky will no longer be able to continue informing Western intelligence, CIA agent Emily Dononvan (Rachel Brosnahan) and Greville himself will do their utmost to help him escape.

Gray like the Iron Curtain

As we wrote at the beginning, The shadow of spies is a classic spy-story that could have come from the pen of John Le Carrè or other master writers of the genre. That, years later, the Cold War continues to fascinate with its dangerous and compelling stories, is a fact. Cinema has recently approached the genre several times: if the best episode was undoubtedly The Bridge of Spies by Steven Spielberg; but we also remember Anton Corbijn’s La mole and some variations on the theme, the sexy action Red Sparrow and the cinecomic techno-pop Atomica blonde. The Englishman Dominic Cooke decides to proceed in a philological way. The reconstructions are impeccable, the narration is classic, the atmosphere is what we expect in a story like this: oppressive and tense, thanks also to a photograph that gives everything that leaden gray patina that we usually associate with the Soviet Union of those years. The film lives on a vaguely Hitchcockian assumption: the ordinary man being dragged into a story bigger than himself, even though Greville Wynne here isn’t completely oblivious to what’s happening to him as the Roger Thornhill of North by Northwest. The shadow of spies is a film that you have to follow as if you were enjoying a good book, letting yourself be carried away by the story and its regular and absorbed rhythm. This until the last quarter of the film, where the atmosphere becomes even more anxious and oppressive. The film also manages to become moving, like every time that, in addition to lives at stake, there is talk of families in danger of being destroyed. In any case, The shadow of the spies it’s a solid film, but basically without many surprises.

Benedict Cumberbatch: double transformation

The last part, which tells the detention of the protagonist with harder tones and a darkness that envelops and engulfs the protagonists more and more, is the one that reveals, most of all, the great work on the body of Benedict Cumberbatch. His is a double transformation. As a charismatic character, he first tries (and manages) to disappear in the role of an anonymous English salesman, with a slightly overweight body, and a mustache to adorn his face and make him an ordinary man. Then, in the last part, he works mortifying his body, making it lose weight and suffer to make it perfectly that of a man locked up and tortured. Photography, with that darkness that envelops everything, is able to highlight even more a face so hollow that it becomes impressive. Benedict Cumberbatch has already saved the world at least twice in his career: he helped the allies win World War II in The Imitation Game, and then he helped avert World War III in this film. If you also add that he had a significant part in solving the destruction of half the Universe in Avengers: Endgame, he is obviously cut out for the role. Don’t point this out too much, though, whether it ever gets to your head …

Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley in unreleased roles

But let’s not neglect the role that women, and therefore actresses, have in this film. The shadow of the spies is the chance to admire Rachel Brosnahan in a new role: we had seen her tormented in House of Cards, and delightfully over the top in it The wonderful Mrs. Meisel, because the roles required that. Here, while sporting brand new blond hair and a Marilyn-style hairstyle, she works by subtraction: hers is a tense, no-frills, intense interpretation, an even more difficult test than the others, because she has to bring emotions using a more limited in colors. Hers is a woman of action, resolute and decisive, but above all loyal. But let’s not forget too Jessie Buckley, who is Sheila, Greville’s wife. Jessie Buckley is surprising: she is one of those actresses capable of blending into a role, so much so that she doesn’t get recognized in every new film, and makes you wonder: where did I see her? So after Lyudmilla, the pregnant girl from Chernobyl, and the magnificent “ideal girl“of I’m thinking of ending it here, his interpretation of it The shadow of the spies it is measured, made up of demeanor, swallowed toads and small gestures of love, a performance of great class. After you see it here, run to see it in I’m thinking of ending it here, on Netflix, if you haven’t already. But in the meantime we have given you some very good reasons to see The shadow of the spies.