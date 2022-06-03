The Shakira and Gérard Piqué couple in crisis: did the singer’s last hit reveal the Barça player’s infidelities?

What if everything was in front of our eyes without us realizing it? Since the Spanish media El Periodico revealed the Gerard Pique’s infidelities, Shakira’s latest hit raises questions. And if the words of this one were dedicated to the player of FC Barcelona?

The song in question is called “Congratulations”which can be translated into French as “I congratulate you”. The single was made in collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro and published on the Colombian singer’s Youtube channel on April 22, 2022. However, the last photo of Piqué on his Insatgram account dates back to March 13, which could suggest that the couple has been struggling for several months.

Gérard Piqué targeted by the lyrics?

But then what does Shakira say in her song? Several passages are interpreted as being directly intended for Gérard Piqué. “It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry. It seems sincere but I know you well and I know you are lying.

“Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes. I have them red from crying for you”

We can also discern irony and a hint of sarcasm in the chorus:”Congratulations, how well you do. Continue with your role. This show suits you.”

Additionally, in the clip, Shakira twice performs the peace sign with his fingerswhich could be a reference to the way Gérard Pique managed to celebrate his goals.

