The Shakira and Gerard Pique couple in crisis: who is the footballer’s mistress?

A cataclysm. Since this Wednesday, June 1 and “the” revelation, fans of Shakira and of Gerard Pique are in turmoil: the footballer cheated on his wife. And their family – they have been together for 12 years and are also parents of 2 children – is more than ever in danger.

Blonde, too

Information revealed by our colleagues from El Periodico who gave a layer of it by revealing who is the mistress of the player FC Barcelona. It would be a “student twenty years old”also blonde, and who would also work as “hostess in several eventssays journalist Lorena Vázquez.

“Pique was seen several times with a young woman and this would have prompted the player to move to his bachelor apartment, since Shakira would know about these meetings and would have been furious”. “The appearance of this young woman in Pique’s life could have led the couple to live momentarily apart, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of the relationship that unites them”.

Pique would indeed live for some time in his apartment located on the heights of the Catalan capital. Where he would lead the life of a young man with several appearances in nightclubs, all obviously in good company. What to feed a little more the rumors of crisis within the most glamorous couple of Catalonia.