The QAnon Shaman pleads guilty: this is the sad saga of Jake Angeli, aka Jacob Chansley, aka “The QAnon Shaman”.

Let’s talk about the figure dressed as a native shaman (or rather, the version of a shaman with an ugly carnival costume …) who claimed to speak directly on the astral plane with the Patriot Q.

Which today has negotiated a sentence ranging from 41 to 51 months, approximately four years of imprisonment, which will probably be confirmed with a sentence on November 17.

The sad parable of the Shaman QAnon

Jake Angeli, aka Jacob Chansley, owes his fortunes (few) and his misfortunes (many) to Cult of QAnon.

A brief history of the Patriot Q

The hallucinatory conspiracy theory, we remember, so Donald Trump and the elusive Patriot Q, the mythological leader of all the spies in the world, rule a counter-spirit to defeat the Strong Powers.

Patriot Q, a mythological half-human, half-GI Joe figure, according to the conspiracy was given a personal assignment by Trump to “dredge the swamp.” Where by swamp is meant not a metaphor, but a real swamp full of pedophiles of the Strong Powers.

For this purpose the Patriot Q would have been equipped with a secret paramilitary army, the Kraken (at times a military unit, at times an entity whose power is exceeded only by its mystery, modern Sarchiapone) and the license to kill for track down, torture, massacre and deport Trump’s enemies to secret extermination camps.

List that includes personalities of the caliber of Soros (who died over and over again according to the vulgar QAnonista), Matteo Renzi, Obama, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks and the complete Teletubbies, and we would like it to be a joke.

Among the lowest points in the career of Patriot Q are recorded averages invented the COVID19 Pandemic to keep Americans at home while his secret paramilitary army tried, and failed, in an attempt to capture the aforementioned enemies and was brutally defeated in a clash of spies by Secret Agent Sergio Mattarella, according to theories of the Invincible Plot 007 sent by Her Majesty to protect Bergoglio and to mock and humiliate the Kraken, the Sarchiapone and Q himself.

Jake Angeli enters the scene

Jake Angeli has declared himself convinced that he is playing the Supreme Will of Patriot Q himself. It has never been understood whether, out of joke and conviction, he had repeatedly declared that he was in contact with the Patriot and that his astral and shamanic powers allowed him to identify and track down the pedophiles of the Strong Powers.

In this way he presented himself in various manifestations of the QAnon, until the day of his arrest following violent riots in Congress.

Since then things haven’t been going well for him at all.

The fall

Jake Angeli found himself the mascot of the “New Patriots and Liberators” to be the most hated and derided man in America, in a bipartisan way, by all sides.

Obviously, those who did not participate in the QAnon conspiracy pointed to him as a threat and a QAnonist.

But the QAnonists themselves, probably in an attempt to clean up their figure, brutally abandoned him by declaring to the world that he was a communist and gay actor sent by the Strong Powers, a friend of the AntiFa and Black Lives Matter movement.

Virtually stacking all keywords that QAnon consider insulting.

Jake Angeli suddenly found himself alone in jail, feeling completely abandoned and complaining about prison conditions until he asked Donald Trump for pardon.

The “Trump betrayal” and the plea bargain: the shaman QAnon pleads guilty

Disappointed by the lack of answers he expected from the Tycoon and the mysterious Patriot Q, Jake Angeli undergoes a new conversion.

He declares willing to testify before Congress by stating that Trump is deserving of Impeachment, ready to declare that the QAnonists were indeed incited by Trump’s words.

Testimony rejected with harsh words by Senator Graham, Republican, who dismissed it with

“I can’t think of a better way to turn the trial into a circus than to call the Shaman of QAnon as a witness”

But every circus also has sadness with comedy, and we are therefore now at the end.

The QAnon shaman pleads guilty, ready to bargain for four years of imprisonment.



This is despite the fact that a new conspiracy theory is brewing among the QAnon in prison, both the condemned and awaiting trial.

The one for which Trump and Patriot Q have not really abandoned them, but are waiting for re-election to give everyone the grace and call them to rebuild America.

But the Shaman of QAnon has stopped obeying the invisible command of the Patriot Q …

