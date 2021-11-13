Sports

the shameful phrase about the baby by Matteo Salvini, the lowest point – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read


But what peace made? Between Matteo Salvini And Ghali the clash continues, despite attempts by de Hyenas to obtain a pacification after the clash that exploded in the stands at the San Siro derby. Between a mockery and a provocation, the two continue to tease each other: “When I supported Milan he still drank powdered milk“, the Lega leader slyly commented on the Italia 1 program.

The Hyenas, peace between Salvini and Ghali? Not really. Last bomb, it still ended badly

So, here Ghali opens fire again on Instagram, where he writes: “I went to the stadium to cheer on my favorite team, the same heart that led me to act on impulse.” And again: “I have absolutely not made peace with Salvini and I never regretted the words I said to him during the derby“In short, he does not regret the insults and shameful phrases shouted in the stands.

Ever since he drank powdered milk. Ghali attacks him again, Salvini humiliates him: another fight in Le Iene

The rapper remarks: “This story of the peace between Salvini and me is a media lie. This is the real violence, not a truth screamed in the face “, Ghali shoots her. But the worst must come. Yeah, because the singer thinks well of also bring up Salvini’s son. He does so by talking about the t-shirt he autographed and then delivered by Iene to the Northern League player: “I signed that t-shirt only because I knew it would end up with his son, being my fan, in the hope that one day, as he grows up, he will be able to ask himself questions and will want to live in a different Italy from the one wanted by his father “, concluded Ghali. The umpteenth, incommentable baseness.

Ever since he drank powdered milk. Ghali attacks him again, Salvini humiliates him: another fight in Le Iene

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sassuolo, the conditions of Boga and Djuricic

2 days ago

Ballardini: “We have immediately returned to Empoli”

7 days ago

OFFICIAL Koulibaly disqualified for one round. Salernitana fined: the reason

2 weeks ago

Marelli on the penalty against Milan: "Going to the VAR was a stretch because there is no obvious mistake …. – Milan News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button