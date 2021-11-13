the shameful phrase about the baby by Matteo Salvini, the lowest point – Libero Quotidiano





But what peace made? Between Matteo Salvini And Ghali the clash continues, despite attempts by de Hyenas to obtain a pacification after the clash that exploded in the stands at the San Siro derby. Between a mockery and a provocation, the two continue to tease each other: “When I supported Milan he still drank powdered milk“, the Lega leader slyly commented on the Italia 1 program.





So, here Ghali opens fire again on Instagram, where he writes: “I went to the stadium to cheer on my favorite team, the same heart that led me to act on impulse.” And again: “I have absolutely not made peace with Salvini and I never regretted the words I said to him during the derby“In short, he does not regret the insults and shameful phrases shouted in the stands.





The rapper remarks: “This story of the peace between Salvini and me is a media lie. This is the real violence, not a truth screamed in the face “, Ghali shoots her. But the worst must come. Yeah, because the singer thinks well of also bring up Salvini’s son. He does so by talking about the t-shirt he autographed and then delivered by Iene to the Northern League player: “I signed that t-shirt only because I knew it would end up with his son, being my fan, in the hope that one day, as he grows up, he will be able to ask himself questions and will want to live in a different Italy from the one wanted by his father “, concluded Ghali. The umpteenth, incommentable baseness.



