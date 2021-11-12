the shares granted to the spouses

Let’s see how spouses can act with a joint current account under the community property regime. Here are the various cases provided

The marriage can have an effect on personal and joint bank accounts, but there is no fixed rule in this regard. It all depends on various factors and on the nature of the account you are going to open.

In principle it is good to specify that even after theunion under the community of property regime, one of the spouses can open a personal account and be the only one who has the right to access the money deposited in it.

Joint current account: how spouses can act

A condition that can be circumvented in the event that the holder of the counter decides to draw up a specific authorization in favor of the other spouse. Only in this way can it grant access to the funds available on the current account.

The speech changes profoundly when the couple decides to open a joint bank account. This is a fairly common practice after the wedding, so that you have a common tool for managing family finances.

If the disjoint signature allows to both parties involved to operate on the deposit without the need to obtain a permit from the joint holder. Of course, half of the available availabilities belong to each of the two co-owners.

Banking operations of all kinds can be carried out such as withdrawals, deposits, wire transfers or checks. On the contrary, in the house of joint signature, double authorization is always required to carry out any movement.

Instead, they remain personal property (despite the communion of assets) the money owned before the wedding, the money received with donations or inheritances even after the marriage, the money obtained as compensation for damages or the pension relating to the partial or total loss of working capacity as well as those strictly deriving from the sale of one’s own movable or immovable property.

These conditions must be ascertained and documented, because otherwise it is assumed that they belong to both spouses, since after the marriage with the aforementioned method of sharing, the money belongs to both spouses.